Sarcomatrix Acquires Recombinant Human Laminin-111: A Promising Candidate for Treating LAMA2-RD Muscular Dystrophies
Recombinant human laminin-111, often referred to as rLaminin-111, mimics the natural laminin-alpha-2 protein found in healthy muscle tissue.
With funding we can advance laminin-111 to first-in-human trials in 2024, this year. ”RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp., a leader in biopharmaceutical innovations, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a promising new therapy, rhLaminin-111, aimed at treating LAMA2-Related Dystrophies, a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder. This acquisition from Prothelia, Inc. positions Sarcomatrix at the forefront of muscular dystrophy research.
— David Craig, CEO
The portfolio of intellectual property acquired includes an extensive worldwide patent portfolio, an optimized and proprietary manufacturing process, quality control procedures, clinical development plan, regulatory filing strategy, and extensive pre-clinical data on a variety of animal, cell and in silico models.
LAMA2-Related Dystrophies severely impair respiratory functions, muscle tone, and motor skills development among affected children, also leading to complications such as muscle atrophy, scoliosis, and joint issues. The investigational preclinical studies of Laminin-111 are underway, promising a first-in-class protein replacement therapy that could transform patient outcomes.
Dr. Ryan Wuebbles, Chief Science Officer and Global Head of Discovery Research at Sarcomatrix, expressed his enthusiasm: "With the integration of Laminin-111 into our portfolio, we not only expand our research capabilities but also reinforce our commitment to addressing muscle wasting conditions, including muscular dystrophies. This strategic acquisition enables us to enhance and potentially accelerate our efforts to meet urgent medical needs."
Sarcomatrix is dedicated to advancing this potential treatment through critical pre-clinical studies and aims to initiate human trials as promptly as feasibility allows. The company is actively seeking additional funding to propel these efforts forward.
About Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp.
At Sarcomatrix, we harness the power of science to develop therapies that extend and
significantly enhance lives. We are committed to leading the way in quality, safety, and value in
the discovery and development of groundbreaking medicines. Our mission has been to make a
meaningful impact on everyone who depends on us. We regularly update our website with
information vital to investors at www.Sarcomatrix.com. Additionally, to discover more, please
visit us at www.Sarcomatrix.com and follow us on X at @Sarcomatrix and @Sarcomatrix News,
LinkedIn/company/sarcomatrix YouTube, and Facebook at
https://www.facebook.com/sarcomatrix.
Support Sarcomatrix
Sarcomatrix has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, go to https://www.startengine.com/offering/sarcomatrix to find out more. Our
business initiative is designed to accelerate the development of our promising drug treatments
for muscle diseases. We are inviting investors to participate in joining our team, which seeks to
drive advancements in medical treatments for conditions that impact millions. Join us in shaping
the future of muscle disease therapy and explore the potential of becoming part of a community
dedicated to healthcare innovation.
Media Contact:
MediaRelations@Sarcomatrix.com
+1 (775) 525-1795
Investor Contact:
IR@Sarcomatrix.com
Source: Sarcomatrix® Therapeutics, Corp.
