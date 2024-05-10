ER/Studio Enterprise Announces Integration with Microsoft Purview to Revolutionize Data Governance and Management
Advancing Data Governance and Management with ER/Studio Enterprise's Integration with Microsoft PurviewHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To bolster enterprise data governance and management, ER/Studio Enterprise, a leading solution in enterprise data modeling and architecture, has announced its integration with Microsoft Purview, Microsoft's unified data governance service. This strategic integration gives businesses unprecedented visibility, control, and governance over their data assets, furthering the capabilities of organizations to manage data across diverse landscapes efficiently.
The collaboration between ER/Studio Enterprise and Microsoft Purview marks a pivotal advancement in data modeling and architecture. It offers a seamless solution for enterprises aiming to enhance and actualize their data governance frameworks, ensure compliance, and optimize data security across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments.
Enhanced Data Governance
Integrating ER/Studio Enterprise with Microsoft Purview empowers organizations to automate governance and compliance tasks, leveraging AI-driven insights from Purview within the robust enterprise data modeling environment of ER/Studio. This synergy enables businesses to achieve comprehensive data governance, streamline compliance processes, and enhance data privacy protocols effortlessly.
Unprecedented Data Visibility and Management
With Microsoft Purview's ability to discover, classify, and manage data across enterprise data systems and ER/Studio Enterprise's sophisticated data modeling capabilities, businesses can now gain an unparalleled view of their data landscape. This integration facilitates better decision-making, supports strategic data initiatives, and ensures that data management practices align with organizational goals and regulatory requirements.
Collaborative and Secure Data Environment
The collaboration between ER/Studio Enterprise and Microsoft Purview fosters a secure and collaborative data environment. By enabling a unified governance model, organizations can ensure that data policies are consistently applied, fostering a culture of data responsibility and security. This integrated approach to data management encourages collaboration among data stakeholders, ensuring that data assets are accurately defined, understood, and utilized across the organization.
Data as a Product
Integrating ER/Studio with Microsoft Purview significantly enhances the data-as-a-product approach, a strategy increasingly adopted by enterprises aiming to treat data as a valuable asset. ER/Studio excels in creating detailed, accurate data models that define the structure and semantics of data products, providing a solid foundation that ensures consistency and reusability across the organization. When combined with Microsoft Purview, this integration extends these capabilities by embedding robust data governance directly into the lifecycle of each data product. Purview's governance framework applies automated classification, enforces compliance policies, and manages data access and security across all data assets. This seamless collaboration between modeling precision and governance oversight ensures that data products are well-structured, understood but also compliant, and secure, enhancing their value and usability across business units. Such integration facilitates a mature data-as-a-product approach where data assets are managed with the same rigor and strategic focus as traditional products, promoting innovation and driving competitive advantage in data-driven enterprises.
Quotes from Leadership
“We are thrilled to announce the integration of ER/Studio Enterprise with Microsoft Purview,” said Jamie Knowles, Senior Product Manager of ER/Studio Enterprise. "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing businesses with the tools to manage their data landscapes more effectively. By combining ER/Studio's advanced data modeling capabilities with Microsoft Purview's comprehensive governance and compliance features, we are setting a new standard for enterprise data management."
Darren Lacy, Principal Group Engineering Manager, Purview, commented, "The integration with ER/Studio Enterprise enhances the value of Microsoft Purview for our customers. Together, we are enabling businesses to easily navigate the complexities of modern data governance, ensuring that their data not only complies with global regulations but also drives strategic decision-making."
Availability
The integrated solution is available immediately to all ER/Studio Enterprise and Microsoft Purview users. Businesses looking to leverage this powerful combination to advance their data governance and compliance efforts are encouraged to contact their ER/Studio or Microsoft representatives for more information.
About ER/Studio Enterprise
ER/Studio Enterprise is a leading provider of data modeling solutions, offering businesses the tools necessary to accurately design, manage, and understand their data architecture. With a focus on enhancing data governance, compliance, and collaboration, ER/Studio Enterprise is at the forefront of empowering organizations to treat data as a strategic asset.
About Microsoft Purview
Microsoft Purview provides a comprehensive range of data governance, management, and compliance solutions to help businesses manage their data across on-premises, multi-cloud, and SaaS environments. With advanced data discovery, classification, and protection capabilities, Microsoft Purview enables organizations to meet regulatory requirements and secure their data assets effectively.
Melissa Brownlee
Idera, Inc.
+1 512-226-8080
email us here