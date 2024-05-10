Nappy Roots Takes Fans on a Nostalgic Journey With Their Latest Single Release, PlayClothes
Grammy-nominated Hip-Hop Group Reflects on Growing Up Without the Internet in Newest Song
From our newest single to the upcoming release of NAPPY4LIFE on vinyl, we hope to continue to make music that our fans appreciate"”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nappy Roots, the Grammy-nominated pioneers of rural rap, are excited to announce today the release of their first single of 2024, “PlayClothes.” Produced by Blake “808Blake” German, the song follows the success of their ninth studio album, NAPPY4LIFE, Pt. 1, which was released in October of 2023 and marks the beginning of a series of single releases from the group.
“PlayClothes” is available on all major streaming platforms, with visuals to be released on the group’s Youtube Channel at a later date. Listen here.
The group's newest single is a southern-infused rap anthem that takes listeners and fans on a heartfelt, nostalgic journey back to a time before social media, smart phones, and the internet. The song, inspired by each group member’s respective upbringing in the backstreets of Kentucky and Georgia, captures the essence of rural life in the 1980’s and 90’s and reminds listeners of the simplicities of childhood.
“We wouldn’t be Nappy Roots without our upbringings in Kentucky and Georgia,” said Skinny DeVille, founding member of Nappy Roots. “Playing outside until street lights come on, hooping in the park with our friends, having dinner with our immediate and extended families, watching Scooby Doo with our cousins…these are memories that have shaped us and the generation we grew up in. We wanted to reflect that in our music.”
In addition to the single release, the group is thrilled to also announce the release of a limited vinyl edition of their most recent studio album, NAPPY4LIFE, Pt. 1. Scheduled for release on May 21, 2024, the vinyl record offers fans a tangible piece of the group’s hip-hop legacy, with selected signed copies available.
“After spending more than 20 years in the game, we’re excited to still be making music that our fans not only find relatable, but love,” said Fish Scales, member of Nappy Roots. “From our newest single to the upcoming release of NAPPY4LIFE on vinyl, we hope to continue to make music that our fans appreciate and represent for all the country folks worldwide.”
For more information about Nappy Roots newest album, upcoming projects, or performance dates, visit nappyroots.com.
About Nappy Roots:
Starting as students at Western Kentucky University in 1996, Nappy Roots has received accolades such as two GRAMMY Award nominations, a nomination for the 2003 American Music Awards’ (AMA) Favorite Band, Duo or Group, a nomination for the 2003 AMA’s Favorite New Artist, and a Soul Train Award. Nappy Roots was the best-selling group of 2002, with hits like “Po’ Folks,” “Awnaw” and “Good Day” that are still universally recognized today.
