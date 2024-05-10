Ukraine: EuroSummit of civil society organisations takes place in Kyiv

On 9 May, Europe Day, the EuroSummit of civil society organisations took place in Kyiv.

The event brought together more than 200 representatives of civil society organisations (CSOs), experts, activists, and representatives of the authorities, including the government and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, as well as Ukraine’s partners from the European Union.

Civil society representatives presented various areas of work, including climate and green transition, agricultural sector, human capital, entrepreneurship, and public administration reform.

The EuroSummit aimed to develop a common vector of work in the process of Ukraine’s accession to the EU. Thematic workshops, experience sharing sessions and networking at the forum will serve as a basis for developing a proposal on scenarios for involving civil society organisations in Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations.

“Despite Russia’s ongoing full-scale war against Ukraine, the country is working to rebuild and implement reforms in preparation for EU membership. Ukrainian society demonstrates resilience, vitality, and a strong will for democracy, human rights, and European values,” said Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

“The European Union has supported and will continue to support Ukrainians on this path. Cooperation with civil society remains a key priority for the EU in this regard. The EU in Ukraine works with civil society across all sectors and throughout the country.”

The EuroSummit of CSOs was organised by the EasyBusiness NGO with the support of ISAR Ednannia, in partnership with the EU Delegation to Ukraine and within the framework of the ‘Ukraine Civil Society Sectoral Support Activity’ project.

