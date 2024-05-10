European Solidarity Corps: long term voluntary work in Estonian kindergarten 

Lauliku Kindergarten, located in Nõmme district of the Estonian capital, Tallinn, invites volunteers to join its team from 26 August 2024 to 30 June 2025. The call is open for participants from Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

Lauliku Kindergarten provides a versatile and high-quality early childhood education for children aged 2-7, which includes outdoor learning, robotics, and musical instruments.

Accommodation costs are covered. Volunteers will live in a shared flat or dormitory equipped with all the amenities necessary for a comfortable stay. The flat will be located close to the kindergarten. Every month, the volunteers will receive pocket money and money for food.

Travel from home country to Estonia and back is paid according to the Erasmus+ programme’s distance calculator, and visa fees are paid if necessary. A local transport card is provided.

The ideal volunteer should be child friendly, like to have fun and be a good team player.

The deadline for applications is 31 May.

