Shore Power Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Shore Power Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Shore Power Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the shore power market size is predicted to reach $2.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.

The growth in the shore power market is due to the increasing number of passengers traveling on cruise ships. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest shore power market share. Major players in the shore power market include Siemens AG, General Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, ABB, Eaton, Vinci Energies S.A., Carnival Corporation & PLC.

Shore Power Market Segments

• By Component: Transformer, Switchgear, Cables And Accessories, Frequency Converter, Other Components

• By Power Output: Up to 30 MVA, Above 30 MVA

• By Installation: Shoreside, Shipside

• By Connection: New Installation, Retrofit

• By Geography: The global shore power market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Shore power refers to an external source of electrical power provided to a ship, boat, or marine vessel while it is docked or moored at a port or harbor. Shore power offers several benefits, including reduced emissions and noise pollution since the ship's internal generators can be turned off, improving air quality in port areas.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Shore Power Market Characteristics

3. Shore Power Market Trends And Strategies

4. Shore Power Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Shore Power Market Size And Growth

……

27. Shore Power Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Shore Power Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

