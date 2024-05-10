HotelPlanner Partners with Infobip Shift 2024 as Official Accommodation Provider

This collaboration extends the company’s reach by joining forces with Europe’s leading global technology convention and celebration of innovation and disruption, attracting more than 10,000 virtual and in-person attendees.

LONDON, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with Infobip Shift . This globally renowned conference gathers the global developer community and delivers interactive, engaging, and exciting content in a unique atmosphere.



With a strong focus on providing a unique, enjoyable, and beneficial experience for all attendees, Shift has grown into one of Europe’s most significant and most attended developer events. Its goal is to bring developers of all stripes and locations together.

Shift 2024 will take place in Zadar, Croatia, on the 16th and 17th of September 2024, spanning six stages and featuring more than 80 speakers.

All attendees should use this site to book at a lower rate.

“Shift 2024 promises to be a landmark event, bringing together the brightest minds in communications technology to explore the future of customer engagement,” says Nikola Radišić, Global Conference Team Lead at Infobip. “And this year, we’re excited to collaborate with HotelPlanner to ensure ease of travel and accommodation as we head to Croatia.”

“I’m thrilled to partner with Infobip Shift, a conference that celebrates the power of disruption and innovation—values central to HotelPlanner’s success,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder and CEO of HotelPlanner. “The Infobip Shift developer community is a breeding ground for fresh ideas. I’m confident this partnership will spark new opportunities to enhance the travel booking experience for our clients and their guests.”

About Infobip

Founded in 2006, Infobip is a global leader in omnichannel communication, simplifying how brands connect with, engage, and delight customers at scale. Infobip offers a comprehensive suite of tools for advanced customer engagement and support, along with security and authentication features. This extensive range is available across the broadest possible spectrum of communication channels, ensuring seamless interaction no matter the customer’s preferred method.

Infobip prioritizes accessibility for both developers and businesses. It provides a single, programmable interface within its scalable and user-friendly communication platform, simplifying development and streamlining communication management for all users. Infobip’s core purpose is to democratize the future of digital interactions between businesses and people. Through constant innovation, it strives to break boundaries and create global solutions that enhance customer experiences. Learn more at https://www.infobip.com/

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings.

Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com .

