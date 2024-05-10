Internet 2.0 Conference 2024 To Tackle Online Gaming Scam Offenses
The upcoming tech event will address emerging threats in online gaming, focusing on developing comprehensive strategies to prevent these scam offenses.DUBAI, UAE, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internet 2.0 Conference is scheduled to be held at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, from December 3–5, 2024. This global gathering serves as a platform for discussing progressive technology solutions and challenges, including pivotal issues like online gaming and virtual economy scam offenses.
The Dubai 2024 Edition of the Internet 2.0 Conference will cover a broad spectrum of topics like "Is Resisting Technological Evolution A Choice, Or Must We Embrace Innovation To Shape A Limitless Future?", "Real-Time Incident Response: Navigating Cyber Threats With A Digital Immune System," and "Smart Cities, Smarter Future: How Technology Is Enhancing Urban Sustainability." These sessions exemplify the conference's approach to addressing critical issues and fraudulent activities in the tech arena, with a special focus on scam offenses in online gaming and virtual economies.
Online gaming and virtual economies are increasingly becoming hotspots for sophisticated scam offenses, affecting millions of users worldwide. The Internet 2.0 Conference aims to address these challenges by exploring strategies to identify and prevent fraudulent activities. Experts at the conference will discuss the implementation of advanced security measures and regulatory frameworks to safeguard players and maintain trust in digital platforms.
"As we convene at this crucial junction of technological advancement, our focus on securing online and virtual environments is paramount. At the Internet 2.0 Conference, we are dedicated to outlining proactive strategies that enhance security and trust in these rapidly evolving spaces,” remarked Tarun Wadhera, Manager at the Internet 2.0 Conference.
Apart from shedding light on these integral topics, the conference will offer networking opportunities, recognition for industry innovators, along with exhibit spaces for business to showcase the latest in tech. These engagements are designed to facilitate knowledge sharing and promote collaborative solutions to the challenges faced by the tech community.
About Internet 2.0 Conference
The Internet 2.0 Conference is a key platform for discussing and addressing technological advancements and challenges. It connects experts, industry leaders, and innovators from around the world to exchange ideas, boost innovation, and inspire solutions that shape the future of technology. This tech event not only discusses current tech trends but also forecasts future developments, making it a crucial gathering for anyone involved in the tech industry. For more information, please visit www.internet2conf.com.
Bhawna Banga
Internet 2.0 Conferences
+1 346 226-8280
contact@internet2conf.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram