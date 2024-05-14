LAST CALL - Seats Available at High School Honors Program - The Congress of Future Medical Leaders

Noble Prize recipient Mario Capecchi, Ph.D. and Congress Delegate Meet Those with Shared Dreams

Nobel Laureates are Your Teachers at the 2024 Congress of Future Medical Leaders - Envision Your Career Path in Medicine

BOSTON, MA, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Congress of Future Medical Leaders, held June 26-28, 2024, in Boston, is a verified honors-only program for high school students dedicated to serving humanity through medicine, either as physicians or in scientific research. The purpose of the Congress is to honor, inspire, motivate, and direct the top students in our country and help them stay true to their dreams.

Enrollment is open for the Congress. Contact the Admissions Office at 617-307-7425

Sponsored by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, the Congress brings together more than 4,500 students annually, guided by some of the greatest minds in medicine — the men and women leading the medical miracles of the 21st century. For the 2.5-day Congress, student Delegates are mentored by recipients of the Nobel Prize, award-winning young inventors and scientists, leaders in medicine, medical futurists, and prominent medical school deans.

The Congress, held at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell, is a nationally recognized academic honors program for high school students, and all Delegates must provide verification to attend.

America is facing a national crisis. At current graduation and training rates, there will soon be a shortage of as many as 150,000 primary care doctors and specialists, according to the American Association of Medical Colleges. This shortage will result in inequality and hardship for millions of U.S. citizens. Although the primary cause of this shortage is that there are too few medical schools, it is essential to continue inspiring qualified young people to become doctors and medical scientists and to counter numerous negative messages about the profession.

During the Congress, students will view live surgery and have an opportunity to submit questions for the surgeon to answer in real-time during the procedure, learn about state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, and be inspired by world-changing researchers, futurists, and technologists. Students will feel the positive energy of being surrounded by thousands of young stars like them: America’s best and brightest, the future of medicine. They will make long-term friendships with those who share their dreams and passion– other young people who want to make a difference in the world and devote their future to saving lives and being part of the exponential medical advances that never before could have been imagined.

About The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists: The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists is a Washington, D.C.-based membership organization chartered in 2013 to inspire and support all K-12 and college students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity as doctors or medical scientists. The Congress of Future Medical Leaders and the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists are owned by Bottega University of Salt Lake City, UT. The Academy was founded on the belief that prospective medical talent must be identified at the earliest possible age and mentored to acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of these vital careers. The Academy pays taxes, accepts no taxpayer assistance or private subsidies, and is entirely self-sustaining through tuition from academic seminars and conferences. The Academy is developing compelling educational material and experiences to help prepare students for the challenges ahead and keep them focused and true to their dreams.

