Celebration activities of the "World Telecommunication and Information Society Day"

MACAU, May 10 - The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) established May 17th of each year as the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” (WTISD). The theme of this year is "Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development". In order to celebrate the WTISD event and enhance awareness of the role of digital innovation in promoting sustainable development in Macau, the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) will conduct the following activities:

  • A celebration ceremony for WTISD 2024 will be held at the Grand Ballroom, MGM Macau in the morning on May 17th, along with thematic seminar entitled "Digital Innovation -  Sustainable Development". Inviting academic institutions as well as representatives from the industry and government departments to attend the seminar.
  • CTT will distribute free commemorative envelopes for the WTISD on May 17th and offer commemorative postmark service at the General Post Office.
  • Local telecommunications operators will offer various service promotions for their customers, please contact the operators for more details.

