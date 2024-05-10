IAM holds “The Marvels of Flying Birds” special exhibition on birds

MACAU, May 10 - The Pavilion of Animal Specimens in Macao is holding “The Marvels of Flying Birds” special exhibition on birds to introduce their various unique structures evolved to adapt to their flying habits. The exhibition also showcases multiple specimens of local insects to complement the annual theme “World Migratory Bird Day—Protect Insects, Protect Birds”. Members of the public are welcome to visit the exhibition.

The World Migratory Bird Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of May and October of each year, which fall on 11 May and 12 October this year. Under the theme “Protect Insects, Protect Birds”, it focuses on the importance of insects as essential energy sources on the survival of migratory birds along their migratory journeys. Every year, migratory birds fly across cold and tropical regions between the South and the North for food, breeding and warmer climates. Some of their migratory routes are as long as thousands or even more than ten thousands kilometres, during which they rely on insects to replenish their energy. However, with the declining insect population and habitat destruction, the survival and well-being of migratory birds are threatened. Therefore, the “protection of insects” requires more attention, concern and proactive actions from everyone for the purpose of “protection of birds”.

Birds develop various unique structures during biological evolution. They are born to fly, and the evolution of their body structures allows them to be highly adaptable to flying. “The Marvels of Flying Birds” special exhibition on birds currently being held in the Pavilion of Animal Specimens in Macao uses specimens to introduce birds’ structures evolved to adapt to the flying habits, ranging from the external feathers and appearances to the internal skeletons, in order to unfold the marvellous evolution secrets of birds. In addition to the introduction about adaptive evolution for flying in birds, various bird nests, eggs and feathers are also exhibited.

Besides the special exhibition, multiple specimens of local insects are displayed at the venue along with plain text explanations, showing the public the marvels of nature. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) hopes the visitors will reflect on the relationship between humans and nature when they learn about different animals and gain ecological knowledge.