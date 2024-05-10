Submit Release
Supremex Reports Voting Results From Its Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday May 9, 2024.

Voting Results:

A total of 12,874,715 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 50.79% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of all directors’ nominees as follows:

Nominees % For % Against
Nicole Boivin 98.21 1.79
Stewart Emerson 98.60 1.40
Robert B. Johnston 98.70 1.30
Dany Paradis 97.93 2.07
Paul V. Reilly 98.54 1.46
Steven P. Richardson 99.29 0.71
Warren J. White 96.79 3.21


Appointment of Auditors

Based on the proxies received, Ernst and Young LLP were appointed auditors of the Company and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix their remuneration. The percentage of votes cast with respect of the appointment of the auditors is as follows:

% For % Withheld
99.69 0.31


About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates ten manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and six manufacturing facilities in four states in the United States employing approximately 1,000 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

Contact:

François Bolduc, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
investors@supremex.com
514 595-0555, extension 2316


