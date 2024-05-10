Bitget's Pre-Market brings NotCoin (NOT) to its users prior to CEX-listings

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced adding NOT tokens from NotCoin ecosystem in pre-market token sales for its users. With this, users can gain early pricing power over NOT, making it easier to become the primary trading market for the asset once it is listed on various exchanges.

The NotCoin community has one of the biggest telegram communities in crypto projecting over 64M members. NotCoin initially onboarded users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanism which allowed users to mine from their mobile phones. Notcoin is a Telegram-based game with over 35 million total players and six million daily active users. It is larger than most crypto games. Created by Open Builders, the NotCoin game is played on the Telegram messaging app, and the NOT token will be built on The Open Network (TON).

The token availability for Bitget users provides them with early access to NOT tokens through which they can take buy and sell positions prior to the launch of the token. The feature aims to meet the demand for pre-listing trading of the latest tokens. With enhanced liquidity, it provides a better trading experience for new token listings. The pre-market platform trading for NOT tokens is now active for Bitget users.

Bitget's Pre-market is a strategic product positioned to capture the interest of proactive traders and investors who aim to leverage early access in high potential low-cap tokens. The feature benefits users by providing them with the opportunity to trade in tokens like NOT before they hit the broader market.

With focus on pre-listing trading, Bitget is building its ecosystem to function as an all-in-one solution for new and pro traders alike. The initiative aligns with Bitget’s broader goals of expansions in its spot and various other corridors.

Launched in April 2024, Bitget's Pre-market has given users early access to projects such as EigenLayer (EIGEN), Merlin Chain (MERL), Renzo (REZ), BounceBit (BB), Meson Network (MSN), Zerolend (ZERO) and now the latest edition of NotCoin (NOT).

Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800 pairs. With the introduction of Pre-market, Bitget continues to innovate and provide solutions to meet the evolving needs of cryptocurrency traders and investors.

For more information, users can visit here: https://www.bitget.com/support/articles/12560603809406

