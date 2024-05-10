National Tax Lien Association Appoints Austin Barnes III, Esq. as General Counsel

Austin B. Barnes III, Esq.

NTLA announces appointment of a seasoned legal expert as General Counsel, poised to lead with dedication and expertise.

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Austin B. Barnes III, Esq. as its new General Counsel. Mr. Barnes steps into this prestigious role, succeeding the late Don Dinan, who admirably served as General Counsel for a remarkable 26 years.

Mr. Barnes, with his extensive legal acumen and a notable background in taxation, becomes only the second General Counsel in the NTLA’s 27-year history. His unwavering commitment to excellence and a passion for advancing the association's mission positions him as the ideal leader to guide the NTLA into its forthcoming era of success.

Mr. Barnes holds a Juris Doctor and Master of Taxation degrees from the University of Akron, where he demonstrated exceptional academic capabilities . He graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from Ohio University. As a licensed attorney in the state of Ohio since May 1991, Mr. Barnes has extensive experience in various legal areas, particularly in tax lien and mortgage foreclosures, bankruptcy, board of revision matters, and evictions.

Mr. Barnes serves as an attorney at Sandhu Law Group, specializing in tax lien and mortgage foreclosures. He previously held positions at Morris|Schneider|Wittstadt where he contributed to the firm's National Default practice.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Barnes is actively involved in various community and professional organizations. He has been a guest speaker for the NTLA and is a member of prestigious legal associations such as the State Bar of Ohio, the American Bar Association, and the Akron Bar Association. Furthermore, Mr. Barnes has demonstrated his commitment to community service by serving in leadership roles for organizations such as the Order of AHEPA Lodge #63 and the Cleveland Shakespeare Festival Board of Directors.

"It is an honor to join the National Tax Lien Association as General Counsel," said Mr. Barnes. "I am deeply committed to upholding the highest standards of legal and ethical integrity while advancing NTLA's mission to promote transparency and efficiency in tax lien investing."

"We are thrilled to welcome Austin Barnes III, Esq. as our new General Counsel," said Brad Westover, Executive Director of the NTLA. "His extensive legal expertise and dedication to our organization's values make him the ideal candidate to lead our legal affairs. We look forward to the valuable contributions he will bring to the NTLA."

As General Counsel, Mr. Barnes will play a pivotal role in providing strategic legal counsel to the NTLA, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, and fostering partnerships within the tax lien industry.

