Bitget Wallet Supercharges User Experience with Instant Swap Mode and Prioritized Solana Transactions

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitget Wallet, a prominent Web3 wallet and DeFi gateway, has announced two groundbreaking updates set to significantly enhance overall user trading experience: a Instant Swap mode, and a dedicated Solana Priority Fee solution. These additions mark a prominent milestone in the wallet’s global efforts in providing cutting-edge solutions for its users.

The first major enhancement of Bitget Wallet is the launch of the Instant Swap mode, a robust addition to its Swap feature. With the activation of Instant Swap, users can now enjoy transaction speeds more than double those of standard trades across multiple chains, including Solana, Base, Avalanche, zkSync, Arbitrum, Optimism, BNB Chain, and Polygon. This innovative feature is particularly beneficial during high-demand periods, allowing for rapid buying and selling of trending tokens. Leveraging smart technology to offer optimal gas fees at any one time, Instant Swap ensures the highest success rates during network congestion and supports password-free payments, significantly streamlining the overall transaction process.

In addition to the Instant Swap mode, Bitget Wallet has also introduced a specialized Solana Priority Fee Feature. This solution allows users to adjust their network fees – increasing them by two to five times – to expedite transactions during periods of congestion on the Solana network. This feature is a boon for users looking to execute their transactions swiftly and boost the success rates and efficiency of their trades.

The introduction of these features is aligned with Bitget Wallet’s expansive suite of services. While initially founded as a crypto management solution, Bitget Wallet has since evolved into a robust, full-stack crypto platform that integrates cross-chain trading services, DApp browsing, staking, an NFT marketplace, launchpad, inscribing tool, and more. These latest updates serve as a testament to the wallet’s philosophy of continuous innovation, cementing its presence in the global crypto scene.

"With the unveiling of our Instant Swap and the Solana Priority Fee Feature, we are reinforcing Bitget Wallet's position at the forefront of technological innovation in the Web3 space," emphasizes Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "These features leverage our advanced, multi-chain Swap capabilities and our smart fee adjustment algorithms to ensure that our users can execute transactions swiftly and with high success rates, even during peak times. This is part of our commitment to enhance the practical utility of Bitget Wallet, providing a more efficient, user-centric trading experience."

Providing reliable and seamless services to over 20 million users and support for over 100 blockchains including hundreds of EVM-compatible chains, Bitget Wallet’s feature-rich infrastructure supports a wide array of functionalities including advanced market analysis tools, multi-dimensional market rankings, and smart money insights. This is further solidified by its recent surpassing of Metamask with a record 1.8 billion swap transactions volume in April. The wallet’s robust security measures and its $300 million user protection fund also underscore its commitment to user safety and trust, paying homage to its initial founding vision of facilitating secure asset storage solutions for users worldwide.

As Bitget Wallet continues to roll out even more innovative and user-centric features, it remains dedicated to its mission of providing key Web3 infrastructure services, facilitating an entire suite of comprehensive digital asset management options for users on top of trading.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is Asia's largest and a leading global Web3 wallet, with over 20 million users worldwide. Bitget Wallet has recently announced a BWB token launch with a total Supply of 1 Billion. It offers a comprehensive range of features, including asset management, intelligent market data, swap trading, launchpad, inscribing, and DApp browsing. Currently, it supports more than 100 major blockchains, hundreds of EVM-compatible chains, and over 250,000 cryptocurrencies. Bitget Wallet enhances liquidity by aggregating it across hundreds of top DEXs and cross-chain bridges, facilitating seamless trading on nearly 50 blockchains.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord