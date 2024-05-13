Energy Exemplar Acquires Adapt2 Solutions
Strengthening a world-leading energy modeling and simulation platform accelerating the energy transition
We see fantastic opportunities ahead of us to enhance our value proposition to customers by helping them understand the entire energy landscape and optimize decision making across energy systems”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Exemplar, an industry leading global provider of energy market simulation software, today announced that it has acquired Adapt2 Solutions, a leading provider of power market operations solutions. As Adapt2 becomes a part of Energy Exemplar, Energy Exemplar can maximize customer value through integrated technology and industry expertise.
— David Wilson, CEO, Energy Exemplar
Adapt2’s focus on innovation, user-friendly platforms, and AI-driven technologies aligns with Energy Exemplar’s industry-leading PLEXOS® and Aurora® products. PLEXOS is one of the world’s largest and fastest growing integrated modeling and simulations platforms, offering modern solutions across the entire energy lifecycle including power market assets. As Adapt2’s solutions are integrated into the PLEXOS platform, customers will be able to make better, data-driven decisions.
“The integration of Adapt2 will strengthen our industry leading position by providing an end-to-end platform for our commercial customers. I’m delighted to work with Jason Kram and the entire team at Adapt2,” said David Wilson, CEO, Energy Exemplar.
The integration of Adapt2 into Energy Exemplar also enhances the customer experience. “I’m excited about the enhanced customer experience we can offer customers,” said Jason Kram, Executive Vice President, Adapt2. “They will have access to a larger and talented team of Product, Support, and Solutions professionals as well as Energy Exemplar’s vast functional groups including sales and one of the largest product development teams in the industry,” added Kram.
As Adapt2 becomes part of Energy Exemplar, customers will also enjoy the benefit of working with one vendor to meet all their needs.
About Energy Exemplar:
Energy Exemplar is a leader in the technology of optimization-based energy market simulation. Its cloud software suite, headlined by PLEXOS® and Aurora, is used across every region of the world for a wide range of applications, from short-term analysis to long-term planning studies. It is relied upon by hundreds of organizations worldwide to inform multi-million-dollar decisions. The Energy Exemplar team continually thinks of novel approaches and more realistic simulations that enhance decision making, create opportunities and enable utilities and regulatory authorities to become smarter, more energy efficient and profitable. Energy Exemplar continues to ‘push the envelope,’ being first-to-market with the latest advances in programming and energy market simulations as it strives to offer the most comprehensive energy analytics platform to its customer base.
About Adapt2:
Adapt2 Solutions is the leading provider of AI-enabled multi-market operations software. Adapt2’s software is designed to help market participants streamline their front and back-office operations. Based in Houston, TX Adapt2 was founded by Francisco Diaz in 2008 with the intent of being the only solution provider enabling all market connectivity through a single platform. From the beginning, “adapting to” market changes and being an “ISO First” software provider became the foundation of who Adapt2 is today. Adapt2 focuses on delivering results by employing the best people and the best technology for the benefit of our customers.
