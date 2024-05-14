"SAVE VOTERS HAND" Campaign for all INDIA Lok Sabha election voters by GERMAN-MECHANIC
The "SAVE VOTORS HAND" Campaign provides a 30% discount on safety gear Handguard plus coupon worth 1Litre petrol for Lok Sabha election voters
The "SAVE VOTORS HAND" Campaign Discount worth the price of 1 Liter of Petrol for Lok Sabha election voters”INDIA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A gov. recognized Start-Up firm Todmal India Pvt. Ltd. engaged in the manufacturing of safety parts and accessories under the brand GERMAN-MECHANIC launched the "SAVE VOTERS HAND" Campaign to encourage voting and the safety of voters' hands. GERMAN-MECHANIC has introduced a FLAT 30% discount. This offer is valid for all India Lok Sabha voters till 30th June 24.
According to them, fingers are the most important part of performing any activity, In today's traffic conditions many riders' knuckles & fingers get injured which directly impacts their job, careers and lives. Even we see Electoral ink is also put on the voter's index finger. The company has designed a GERMAN-MECHANIC handguard which provides maximum protection to the rider's knuckle and fingers, it also comes with a fancy lifestyle LED DRL for more road presence in daylight hence providing more safety.
There is an additional 100Rs discount coupon which is exactly the average 1Litre price of petrol in India. The voter has to order GERMAN-MECHANIC Handguard from companies website at https://german-mechanic.com/product/scooter-hand-guard-set-with-led-drl-indicator/ and use coupon code VOTER24 It is also available on Amazon at https://amzn.in/d/az5aBtY.
A Global status report 2023 on road safety released by the United Nations World Health Organization shows there are more than one lakh fifty thousand fatalities in INDIA, which includes more than 48% of two-wheeler riders. The company had researched, studied accidental data and found a major cause of fatality rate in accidents and life-threatening injuries. Accordingly, GERMAN-MECHANIC has designed and manufactured all of its products to provide riders with maximum protection, comfort and lifestyle. GERMAN-MECHANIC aims to reduce the injury & fatality count by 30% globally by the end of this year with their innovation.
To support the WHO road safety mission which targets to reduce the fatality rate by 2030 GERMAN-MECHANIC appeals to all riders to follow traffic rules, keep the speed limit, Don't drink and drive, Don't use mobile while driving and use GERMAN-MECHANIC Safety gear for maximum protection.
GERMAN-MECHANIC
Safety & Innovation.
R S Todmal
TODMAL INDIA PVT. LTD.
GERMAN-MECHANIC Handguard with LED DRL & Turn Singal Indicator