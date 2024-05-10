JA Philippines and FWD Life Insurance's Dreams Ignited: JA SparktheDream's Revolutionary Approach to Financial Literacy
Bronze Stevie® Award Winner at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards - Recognized for Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social ResponsibilityMANILA, PHILIPPINES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junior Achievement of the Philippines (JA Philippines) and FWD Life Insurance’s financial literacy program, JA SparktheDream, has been honored with a Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility at the 11th Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.
This accolade underscores the program’s holistic and revolutionary approach to financial literacy, empowering Filipino youth toward financial well-being while nurturing socially responsible individuals.
"This award strongly showcases the transformative power of financial literacy education and the positive impact it has on young Filipinos. By giving them the resources to manage their finances responsibly, we empower them to build a financially-wise future for themselves, their families, and our communities,” said JA Philippines Executive Director, Krishna Alejandrino.
“This recognition reaffirms our commitment to nation-building through innovative initiatives like JA SparktheDream. Together with JA Philippines, we created this program to address the critical need for financial literacy among Filipino youth. We believe that by equipping them with financial knowledge, we’re not just shaping their individual futures but also fostering sustainable development of our society,” said FWD Life Insurance President and CEO, Jumbing De Rosas.
Launched in 2023, the JA SparktheDream program integrates financial, social, and life skills education, empowering youth to become their own agents of change. Students are equipped with essential skills and knowledge through financial management lessons led by JA and FWD volunteers, an interactive online learning platform, and community engagement activities – fusing traditional and experiential learning to unlock their full potential and envision a future filled with possibilities.
In less than a year, the program has successfully reached out to 5,000 primary school students, a foundational step toward its broader Asia-Pacific goal of supporting 25,000 students with financial literacy by 2024. Additionally, JA It’s My Dream, an innovative early entrepreneurship program under JA SparktheDream, has supported over 120 out-of-school youth (OSY) with financial and entrepreneurial skills. The OSY participants are also poised to gain firsthand business experience in the upcoming JA Dreamers Pop-Up bazaar after pitching their product ideas and receiving funds from various local companies.
Through JA SparktheDream, JA Philippines and FWD Life Insurance strive to create a progressive future where financial literacy is accessible to all, and young minds are equipped to address societal challenges.
Discover how you can contribute to shaping the future of our community with JA SparktheDream. Visit ph.jasparkthedream.org to learn more about the initiative.
About Junior Achievement of the Philippines (JA Philippines)
Junior Achievement of the Philippines (JA Philippines) is a non-profit organization that empowers young people to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. Through various educational programs and initiatives, JA Philippines equips students with essential skills and knowledge to thrive in the modern economy and become responsible, productive members of society.
About FWD Philippines
FWD Life Insurance Corporation (FWD Philippines) launched its commercial operations in September 2014. Currently, FWD Philippines is number one in customer experience among insurers in the country1. In just 10 years, FWD Philippines now ranks 3rd and 4th in terms of new business annual premium equivalent2 and premium income3, respectively.
FWD Philippines is part of FWD Group, a pan-Asian life insurance business with more than 13 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest-growing insurance markets in the world. FWD Group was established in 2013 and is focused on changing the way people feel about insurance. FWD’s customer-led and digitally enabled approach aims to deliver innovative propositions, easy-to-understand products, and a simpler insurance experience.
For more information, please visit fwd.com.ph.
1 Based on KPMG's Global Customer Experience Excellence Report 2023
2 www.insurance.gov.ph > Data > Statistics > Life Insurance Companies > 2023 > Based on New Business Annual Premium Equivalent
3 www.insurance.gov.ph > Data > Statistics > Life Insurance Companies > 2023 > Based on Premium Income
About the Stevie® Awards
The Stevie Awards are among the world's most prestigious business awards, recognizing excellence and innovation across various industries and sectors. With a focus on celebrating outstanding achievements and contributions to business and society, the Stevie Awards honor organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, and resilience in the face of challenges.
Sponsors and partners of the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include Adobo Magazine and PR Newswire Asia.
