Database Security Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | IBM, Thales, Cisco Systems
Stay up to date with Database Security Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Database Security market size is estimated to increase by USD 75.81 Billion at a CAGR of 15.27% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 30.2 Billion.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Database Security market to witness a CAGR of 15.27% during the forecast period (2024-2030). The Latest Released Database Security Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Database Security market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities and constraints in the Database Security market. The Database Security market size is estimated to increase by USD 75.81 Billion at a CAGR of 15.27% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 30.2 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Thales (France), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (United States), McAfee, LLC (United States), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), Fortinet Inc. (United States), Imperva (United States), Fireeye, Inc (United States), Innovative Routines International (IRI), Inc. (United States), RSA Security LLC (United States), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), Others
Definition:
The Database Security market refers to the collection of tools, technologies, and solutions designed to protect databases from unauthorized access, breaches, and data loss. These solutions aim to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data stored within databases, safeguarding sensitive information from various threats and vulnerabilities. Database security encompasses a range of measures and practices, including access control, encryption, auditing, monitoring, and vulnerability assessment. These measures help organizations identify and mitigate risks, comply with regulatory requirements, and maintain the trust and privacy of their data assets.
Market Trends:
• With the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks targeting databases, there is a growing demand for robust database security solutions to protect against data breaches, ransomware, and other malicious activities.
• Organizations are increasingly migrating their databases to cloud environments for scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. This shift has led to the adoption of cloud-native database security solutions designed to protect data in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Market Drivers:
• High-profile data breaches and cyberattacks continue to drive awareness of the importance of database security among organizations, prompting them to invest in robust security measures to protect sensitive data and mitigate financial and reputational risks.
• Compliance requirements and regulatory mandates compel organizations to implement database security controls to safeguard customer data, avoid regulatory penalties, and maintain trust with stakeholders.
Market Opportunities:
• The proliferation of big data analytics initiatives across various industries presents opportunities for database security vendors to provide scalable and adaptive security solutions capable of protecting large volumes of data and supporting real-time analytics.
• Expansion of IoT and Edge Computing: The increasing deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and edge computing environments introduces new challenges in securing distributed databases and endpoints.
Market Challenges:
• Organizations often operate heterogeneous database environments comprising multiple platforms, versions, and deployment models, leading to complexity in implementing and managing database security solutions.
• There is a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals with expertise in database security, making it challenging for organizations to effectively configure, monitor, and respond to security threats in their databases.
Market Restraints:
• Budget constraints may limit organizations' ability to invest in comprehensive database security solutions, especially for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with limited resources.
• Resistance to adopting new security technologies or practices may hinder the adoption of advanced database security solutions, particularly in organizations with entrenched legacy systems or processes.
The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Database Security market segments by Types: On-Premises, Cloud
Detailed analysis of Database Security market segments by Applications: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Database Security market by value and volume.
- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Database Security market.
- -To showcase the development of the Database Security market in different parts of the world.
- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Database Security market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Database Security market.
- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Database Security market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Global Database Security Market Breakdown by Component (Software, o Encryption and Tokenization, o Database Auditing and Reporting, o Data Masking and Redaction, Services, o Managed Services, o Professional Services, o Consulting Services, o Education and Training, o Support and Maintenance, o Risk Assessment Services) by Business Function (Marketing, Sales, Finance, Operations, Others) by Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud) by Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises) by Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications and IT, Government and Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and E-commerce, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe, or Southeast Asia. Also, we can serve you with customized research services as HTF MI holds a database repository that includes public organizations and Millions of Privately held companies with expertise across various Industry domains.
