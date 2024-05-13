ThePause.ai Partners with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Alpha3 Cloud on AI-Driven Menopause Solutions in Women's Health
Trailblazing partnership utilizes AI to revolutionize menopause care, promising advanced, equitable health solutions for women globally.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThePause.ai, a trailblazing health tech startup dedicated to transforming the landscape of women's health, proudly announces its acceptance into the HPE Diversity Startup Program developed in collaboration with Alpha3 Cloud and committed to providing equitable access to the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform for women-owned and minority-owned startups. This strategic collaboration is set to harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the field of menopause, aiming to significantly close the gap in women's health care.
At the helm is Susan Sly, an accomplished entrepreneur and a pioneering AI founder, whose leadership and dedication to women's well-being globally have positioned thePause.ai as a leader in personalized health solutions for menopause. Alongside Sly, co-founders Dr. Mia Chorney, Chief Product Officer, and Dr. Jerrold Jackson, Chief Technology Officer, bring invaluable expertise and passion to this mission.
Dr. Mia Chorney expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Acceptance into the HPE Diversity Startup Program is a testament to the potential of AI to drive epic change in women's healthcare. This opportunity accelerates our platform with a partner committed to creating equitable technological advancements in an underserved and under-researched population!"
Echoing the sentiment, Dr. Jerrold Jackson added, "It is an honor to take part in these programs that are so clearly committed to making a difference in the health and well-being of women."
“We are proud to welcome thePause.ai and its revolutionary, AI-enabled platform to the HPE Diversity Startup Program,” said Sharon Foster, Vice President of Business Strategy, Planning, & Operations – GreenLake Cloud Services Solutions Group, HPE. “Women’s healthcare continues to be a social and corporate priority at HPE and together with our partner Alpha3 Cloud, we look forward to providing innovative AI and edge-to-cloud technologies to further enable this worthy cause.”
Ron Sacks, CEO of Alpha3 Cloud, highlighted the significance of the collaboration: "We at Alpha3 Cloud are thrilled to embark on a groundbreaking partnership with the team at thePause. This collaboration isn't just about leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance health outcomes related to menopause; it's a powerful statement of our commitment to amplifying the conversation around women's health. With nearly 588 million women poised to experience menopause over the next decade, the urgency for focused research, support, and dialogue has never been more critical. Together, we stand at the forefront of this movement, dedicated to transforming the discourse and fostering a world where women's health is prioritized and celebrated. Our journey with thePause is a beacon of hope and innovation, promising a future where every woman's health journey is acknowledged and supported."
This collaboration with HPE and Alpha3 Cloud will empower thePause.ai to scale its innovative AI-driven platform, which provides customized health insights and support for women navigating the complexities of menopause. The HPE Diversity Startup Program offers a unique ecosystem of resources, expertise, and networking opportunities, enabling thePause.ai to accelerate its mission and expand its impact.
In a time when the spotlight on women's health issues, particularly menopause, is more critical than ever, thePause.ai is committed to destigmatizing menopause and offering a holistic approach to symptom management, thus improving life quality for countless women.
The partnership between thePause.ai, Alpha3 Cloud, and HPE is a significant milestone in leveraging technology for women's health, highlighting a shared commitment to using AI for social good and creating equitable health solutions for all.
To be one of the first people to experience this milestone platform, visit www.thePause.ai
About thePause.ai
ThePause.ai is a health tech startup focused on revolutionizing women's health through artificial intelligence, offering personalized care and support for menopause. Led by AI expert Susan Sly and co-founded by Dr. Mia Chorney and Dr. Jerrold Jackson, thePause.ai is dedicated to bridging the gap in women's health with innovative, empathetic, and inclusive solutions. Learn more at thePause.ai.
For more information contact Hello@thePause.ai or call (855) 728-7324.
Susan Sly
thePause.ai
+1 855-728-7324
hello@thepause.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok