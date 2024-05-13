Stalwart Holdings announces the allocation of ISIN GB00BQ683V10 to its Performance Linked Bonds

About

Stalwart Holdings is a vertical fintech company based in the UK. The company’s investment management subsidiary is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority as a Small Alternative Investment Fund Manager under registration number 931562. The company's mission is to enable sophisticated investors to participate in hedge fund strategies with reduced costs and no performance fees, delivering returns above the industry average by applying AI and fully automated processes. The company was founded by Dr Fabio Dias, a PhD in Econometrics by the University College London, consistently ranked as one of the top 10 universities in the world according to the QS University Rankings. Dr Dias also teaches Financial Modelling at the University of Surrey, consistently ranked as one of the top 10 universities in the United Kingdom for Business and Economics according to the Times Higher Education Rankings. Before launching Stalwart, Dr Dias worked for 15 years in risk management roles at Credit Suisse and Lloyds Banking Group.