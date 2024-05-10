Mavericks Recognized at 2024 Student Honors Convocation

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) celebrated the outstanding achievements of its students at the 2024 Student Honors Convocation, held at the Strauss Performing Arts Center. This annual ceremony is a testament to UNO's commitment to academic excellence and scholarship, recognizing undergraduate and graduate students for their remarkable contributions to their fields.

The ceremony began with an introduction from Senior Vice Chancellor Phil He, Ph.D.

“We are a community of Mavericks – independent thinkers, explorers, risk takers – and today we honor those students who truly embody this spirit,” said He. “The students we honor today perform at a noteworthy level of excellence because of their self-discipline, diligence, skills, and creativity. We are confident that they will continue to push the boundaries and strive for success in all they do.”

He was followed by a welcome message from UNO Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., CFA.

“Mavericks – you are honored here today because of your dedication and determination during your time at UNO. Out of over 15,000 students, you have done outstanding work that has earned you the honor and recognition you gain here today. These awards are a true testament to your abilities, hard work, and commitment to excellence,” said Li.

The Awards Ceremony

Following introductions, the awards ceremony commenced with the presentation of honors to the recipients.

The Helen Hansen Outstanding Graduate Student Awards were presented by Juan Casas, Ph.D., dean of Graduate Studies. Among the recipients were Caralin C. Branscum, recognized for her groundbreaking research in criminology and criminal justice, and Kellie B. Lindsay, celebrated for her significant contributions to economics research.

The convocation also showcased the achievements of National Scholarships and Fellowships recipients, highlighting UNO's national impact. Notable awardees included Tyler Ayers and Courtney Brink, both Fulbright recipients, and Akanshya Chataut, a Finalist for the Rangel Graduate Fellowship. In addition, this year UNO proudly boasts two recipients of the prestigious Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship, Tai Prauner and Isabelle Weber. Maddie Foreman was a Fullbright scholarship semi-finalist.

Undergraduate honorees from each college were chosen based on their academic achievements, their contributions to the university, and the community. These major nominees represented at the ceremony were selected based on a combination of factors, including their exceptional academic achievements, their profound impact on the university, and their invaluable contributions to the broader community. The awards were presented to each student by the dean of their respective college.

Flopateer Habib was honored with the Chancellor's Award for Academic Excellence for his outstanding contributions to business administration and was also a Deans Award recipient.

Aolani Mickles received the Chancellor's Award for Outstanding Student Leadership for her exemplary leadership and service.

Anna Kollmeyer was acknowledged with the Chancellor's Award for Outstanding Service Learning for her dedication to community service.

Sara Zaleski was honored with the Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Research or Creative Activity for her outstanding contributions to art history and curation, as well as a Deans Award.

Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics, Adrian Dowell, proudly presented the Chancellor's Awards for Outstanding Student Athletes. Matt Miller, distinguished for his remarkable academic and athletic achievements, showcased a perfect 4.0 GPA alongside significant contributions to UNO's hockey program. Similarly, Lynsey Tucker was recognized for her outstanding performance, notably leading UNO's softball team to unprecedented success while maintaining academic excellence.

The Deans Awards were another highlight of the ceremony, honoring exceptional students across various colleges. Abby Swoboda was distinguished for her research in molecular and biomedical biology. Brooke Covington was honored for her contributions to biomechanics. Samir Hesham Ali was recognized for his community service in bioinformatics and biomechanics. KoriAnne Moslander and Badawiya Issifou-Samarou were honored for their dedication to gerontology. Katie Frey was acknowledged for her contributions to Architectural Engineering.

Concluding the Ceremony

The convocation concluded with a sense of pride and accomplishment as these exceptional students embark on their future endeavors, carrying with them the spirit of scholarship and leadership instilled by their experiences at UNO.

“An education at UNO molds outstanding learners, researchers, athletes, leaders, and civic servants. These students are excellent examples of what anyone can accomplish while gaining an education at UNO,” noted He in his closing remarks.