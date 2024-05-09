Flag Lowering for Claudette Lee

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) flag will be lowered on Friday, May 10, in memory of retiree Claudette Lee, who recently passed away. The thoughts and condolences of the university community are with Claudette’s loved ones during this time. Read the full obituary.

About Claudette

Claudette started her career at UNO on May 22, 1989. She retired from her role as an assistant professor in social work on Dec. 31, 2013.

She is survived by her husband, G. Winston Lee; children, Lisa Parker, Mari John (Kujenga), Erika Lee and Gerald W. Lee II (Vanessa); four grandchildren; sisters, Annette Stonework, Mercedes King; nephew, Kenneth King and many additional cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation and Funeral

Claudette's visitation and funeral was held May 6 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.