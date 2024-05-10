Physiotherapy Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Physiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Physiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the physiotherapy services market size is predicted to reach $64.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.
The growth in the physiotherapy services market is due to the rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest physiotherapy services market share. Major players in the physiotherapy services market include ITO Co. Ltd.,DJO Global Inc., Professional Physical Therapy, NovaCare Rehabilitation, Pivot Physical Therapy, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd..
Physiotherapy Services Market Segments
• By Type: Hydrotherapy, Electric Stimulation, Ultrasound, Heat Therapy, Therapeutic Exercise, Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)
• By Application: Cardiovascular And Pulmonary, Geriatric, Integumentary, Neurological, Orthopedic, Palliative Care, Pediatric, Women's Health, Other Applications
• By End-User: Hospitals, Private Practices, Outpatient Clinics, Sports And Fitness Facility Centers, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global physiotherapy services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12526&type=smp
Physiotherapy services are a therapeutic activity largely concerned with symptom management to improve functional deficits. These are used to treat injuries, ailments, or deformities.
Read More On The Physiotherapy Services Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/physiotherapy-services-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Physiotherapy Services Market Characteristics
3. Physiotherapy Services Market Trends And Strategies
4. Physiotherapy Services Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Physiotherapy Services Market Size And Growth
……
27. Physiotherapy Services Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Physiotherapy Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
