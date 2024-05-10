Physiotherapy Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Physiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The physiotherapy services market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $47.06 billion in 2023 to $50.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Physiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the physiotherapy services market size is predicted to reach $64.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The growth in the physiotherapy services market is due to the rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest physiotherapy services market share. Major players in the physiotherapy services market include ITO Co. Ltd.,DJO Global Inc., Professional Physical Therapy, NovaCare Rehabilitation, Pivot Physical Therapy, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd..

Physiotherapy Services Market Segments

• By Type: Hydrotherapy, Electric Stimulation, Ultrasound, Heat Therapy, Therapeutic Exercise, Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)

• By Application: Cardiovascular And Pulmonary, Geriatric, Integumentary, Neurological, Orthopedic, Palliative Care, Pediatric, Women's Health, Other Applications

• By End-User: Hospitals, Private Practices, Outpatient Clinics, Sports And Fitness Facility Centers, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global physiotherapy services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Physiotherapy services are a therapeutic activity largely concerned with symptom management to improve functional deficits. These are used to treat injuries, ailments, or deformities.

