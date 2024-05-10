United Patriots AZ: Shane Krauser to Headline Inaugural West Phoenix Event
United Patriots AZ is a grassroots organization and is launching an expansion effort in Phoenix on May 22, 2024.ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesa-based organization, United Patriots AZ, is expanding their grassroots endeavors to West Phoenix, and Shane Krauser, a nationally-renowned speaker, will help launch the effort.
In 2020, three individuals began meeting in their homes in Gilbert, Arizona, talking about what they could do to positively impact the trajectory of America. Months later, they had more than 100 people attending weekly gatherings in their neighborhood where they discussed, debated, and proposed solutions.
Those gatherings evolved into larger venues to where this same group, United Patriots AZ, meets every Thursday night at Burke Basic School at 131 E. Southern Avenue in Mesa, Arizona.
Joe Jobe, a co-founder of the group, said, “We wanted to take ownership of some of the problems happening in America, and this became about bringing people together to engage on the principles of freedom and our Constitution.”
Now the group is headed to Sun City, a West Phoenix suburb, and there is a lot of growing excitement and anticipation about this effort designed to create advocates for freedom and the U.S. Constitution.
Shane Krauser, one of the premier speakers and educators with United Patriots AZ, will assist with this inaugural Phoenix event and is the featured speaker on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
Cindy Newman, the chairman of the West Valley Republican and Independent Coalition, has worked extensively with Krauser and is involved with the leadership team with the United Patriots AZ.
Newman noted that “The West Valley Republican and Independent Coalition has had Shane Krauser speak at our office on several occasions and always with rave reviews. His knowledge of the Constitution, along with his ability to present it using humor, audience engagement, and in-depth explanation, is the best I’ve ever seen. He leaves our guests empowered, excited, and yearning for more. We are excited to bring him to the west valley to help launch a contingent of the United Patriots.”
The May 22, 2024 launch will be held at 10147 W. Grand Avenue in Sun City, Arizona, and the ongoing West Phoenix events will occur at this same location.
The grassroots event will involve patriotic fanfare, music, prizes, and speakers who will focus on solutions to the problems America is facing.
Shane Krauser, a former violent crimes prosecutor and adjunct professor of constitutional law, has traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, and Latin America educating others on liberty and has shared the stage with Glenn Beck, U.S. Congressman Ron Paul, Hugh Hewitt (talk show host), Deneen Borelli (political commentator), and many others. Krauser is excited for this grassroots expansion.
“I’m thrilled any time I am able to get involved in an effort that can bring about more freedom and less government and inspire people to get involved in saving our ailing republic,” said Shane Krauser, a married father of six children.
The May 22 event in Sun City, Arizona is free of charge (with donations accepted) and refreshments are provided.
For media inquiries, contact Don Dickinson at 602.327.1375 or email Contact@ShaneKrauser.com.
Learn more at :
Website: https://shanekrauser.com/
Social Media:
https://facebook.com/ShaneKrauser
https://twitter.com/ShaneKrauser
https://instagram.com/Shane.Krauser
https://linkedin.com/in/ShaneKrauser
Don Dickinson
United Patriots AZ
+1 602.327.1375
Contact@ShaneKrauser.com