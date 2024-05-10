Garfield County Judge Lovell indicted for drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 9, 2024) – The Multi-County Grand Jury today indicted Garfield County Associate District Judge Brian Lovell on charges related to a February 2023 drive-by shooting near the town of Bison.

The indictment alleges that on Feb. 12, 2023, Lovell fired a gun at the residence of his brother-in-law in Bison, Oklahoma. Two days after the shooting, Lovell reported that a firearm was stolen from his vehicle.

He faces one count of use of a vehicle to facilitate the discharge of a firearm and an alternative count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling. Both are felonies.

Lovell, 59, also faces eight felony counts of deadly conduct for a similar incident in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 11, 2023. Investigators allege he used the same gun, a Glock 23 .40-caliber, in both the Texas and Oklahoma shootings.

Every person arrested or charged is presumed innocent unless and until convicted in a court of law.

The indictment can be read here: https://www.oag.ok.gov/sites/g/files/gmc766/f/documents/2024/indictment.pdf