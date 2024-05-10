Manchin Applauds Passage Of FAA Reauthorization Act

May 09, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded passage of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act, bipartisan legislation to help modernize airport infrastructure, improve flying services for American families, enhance transportation safety and security, and bolster the aviation industry in West Virginia. This five-year reauthorization of the FAA passed the Senate 88 to 4 and now returns to the House of Representatives.

“I’m proud to have supported this important reauthorization bill to ensure that our airports in West Virginia and across the country receive the funding they need to continue operating safely and effectively,” said Senator Manchin. “West Virginia airports are our gateways to the rest of the world and a critical pillar of our tourism economy, and this funding is absolutely essential to maintaining their operations. While I did not support everything in the bill, including the addition of new flights at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the perfect cannot be the enemy of good, and I’m pleased to see that bipartisan compromise is still possible.”

West Virginia priorities included in the FAA Reauthorization Act: