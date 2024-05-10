Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,357 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Questions Acting Labor Secretary On NLRB Joint Employer Rule, DOL Schedule A Occupation List

May 09, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, questioned Julie Su, Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), on the National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB) joint employer final rule and DOL’s outdated Schedule A occupation list.

On the NLRB’s joint employer final rule:

“Recently, the President vetoed a bipartisan Congressional Review Act resolution overturning the National Labor Relations Board’s joint employer rule, which puts the franchise model at risk. Small businesses are the heart of our economy and communities, especially in my state of West Virginia where 98% of our businesses are small businesses. One out of every three franchise owners say they wouldn't own a small business without the franchise business model,” Senator Manchin said in part. “A federal judge has currently blocked this rule from taking effect but I’m concerned what will happen if it does take effect. As there continues to be bipartisan concern with this rule, what does your Department plan to do to curb the job and economic losses if this goes into effect?”

A timeline of Senator Manchin’s work to oppose the NLRB’s joint employer final rule is available here.

On the Department’s outdated Schedule A occupation list:

“The Department of Labor’s Schedule A occupation list was designed to address workforce shortages by streamlining the process of hiring vetted international workers in high demand industries like science, technology, engineering, math and healthcare. Schedule A is an important tool that exempts workers and understaffed industries from bureaucratic visa hurdles and backlogs. Despite having the authority to revise the Schedule A list, the Department has not updated it to include more than two specific occupations, professional nurses and physical therapists, since 2005,” Senator Manchin continued. “What is the Department’s timeline to provide an updated Schedule A list?”

In December, Senator Manchin wrote a letter to Acting Secretary Su on the importance of the Department updating its Schedule A list.

A video of Senator Manchin’s questioning is available here.

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Questions Acting Labor Secretary On NLRB Joint Employer Rule, DOL Schedule A Occupation List

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more