Dr. Giridhar Ponnam At Dental Square Wins His Next ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence For His Exceptional Service
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brampton, the flower town of Canada is filled with great professionals to help people on the concerns of their respective domain. If the search is for the best dentist, Dr. Giridhar is probably the best choice. Dr. Giridhar Ponnam & his Dental Square is a renowned dental firm for any degree of dental issues. He is recently awarded as one of the “Best Dentists” in Brampton region by ThreeBestRatedⓇ with its special 50-Point Inspection particularly designed to filter the best professional by analyzing various parameters like service, education and much more.
Upon receiving the award, the happily said, ”I’m pleased to receive this ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award for one more time. Each expert they pick is selected through a difficult process which shows that we are the best in the field. Being a dentist gives me the satisfaction of helping people to bring their brighter smile. I’m grateful for all these achievements and awards!”
Details Of Dr. Giridhar Ponnam!
Dr. Giridhar Ponnam has over 25 years of experience in the service and he created Dental Square with his collective experience back in 2012. Today, Dental Square is one of the most preferred dental firms in and around the Brampton region.
Having completed his honors from the University of Toronto. Dr. Giridhar started practicing and has earned an extensive track record that made him a knowledgeable expert in both General and Cosmetic dentistry, which is rare to see. Endodontics (Root canals), Orthodontics (Braces & Invisalign), and various Cosmetic dentistry procedures are some of the important procedures that he has expertise in handling. Dr Ponnam and his associates are also the esteemed members of dental associations like the Canadian Dental Association, Ontario Dental Association, American Association of Orthodontics and American Dental Association which helped him share his expertise with others to broaden his network and of course to learn from others.
The procedures performed by Dr. Giridhar are always focused on keeping the patients at ease with modern equipment and a relaxing environment. His goal is to provide top-tier, high-quality treatment in a contemporary, hospitable environment to all of the people who chose him. He never fails to learn new things and update himself to the exciting changes in the field which allowed him to always provide only the best for his patients. The staff at Dental Square are also friendly to discuss and know in detail about the procedure and other information any patient will have to know. This makes the patients feel comfortable and choose the preferred treatment for their problem.
One of his clients Mit Bhavsar wrote, “I am a person who never likes to get any dental treatment unless required. Call it laziness or avoiding that unnecessary pain and tingling in your mouth after the treatment. But one man changed my perspective - Dr. Giri. He is a magician. I got my wisdom tooth extracted yesterday and the experience was totally different than expected. I didn't even know when the tooth was out and not only that, I didn't even feel any pain or numbness after hours of extraction even though I was provided with painkillers. Thank you Dr. Giri for all your guidance and support for me and my family. Cheers.”, on Google Reviews.
Dr. Giridhar Ponnam has expertise in dealing with conditions like periodontal/gum treatment, orthodontics, root canal treatment & emergency dental care. Dental bonding, dental implants, crowns, tooth-coloured fillings, porcelain veneers, invisalign & teeth whitening are some of the important procedures performed by him and his associates at Dental Square. Visit their website to know more about him and get an appointment.
Dr. Giridhar Ponnam
Dr. Giridhar Ponnam
Dental Square
+1 905-915-8988
info@dental2.ca
