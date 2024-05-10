Incrediwear® Named Official Wearable Recovery Partner of National Pickleball League ®

The Presenting Partner for the NPL Season Kickoff will be Incrediwear

NEW CANAAN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League® (NPL) www.nplpickleball.com announced today that Incrediwear® is its Official Wearable Recovery Partner for the 2024 season.

As the Official Wearable Recovery Partner, Incrediwear will provide advanced wearable recovery solutions to NPL athletes, focusing on improving circulation, reducing inflammation, relieving pain, and accelerating recovery. Additionally, Incrediwear will serve as the Presenting Partner of the Kickoff Event in Chicago from May 17-19, and their product will be featured in the players' recovery lounge throughout the season.

"NPL and Incrediwear share a common vision of advancing athlete performance and well-being," said Paul Bamundo, Chief Executive Officer of the National Pickleball League. “We are excited to welcome Incrediwear as an Official Partner and are confident that their expertise will benefit our players throughout the 2024 season.”

"We're thrilled to serve as the Official Wearable Recovery Partner of the NPL for the 2024 season,” said Tony Tomassini, VP of Marketing, Incrediwear Inc. “Our products are crafted to support the casual players as well as the top-tier athletes of the NPL, and we are eager to contribute to their good health and performance throughout the season.”

The 2024 season will consist of 12 teams representing cities from across the country. Each team will have a roster of 14-16 players, equally split between women and men, with more than 200 pickleball professionals playing in NPL competition this season. The 2024 regular season kicks into high gear with competition event weekends taking place once per month beginning May 17-19 in Chicago, with $150,000 in prize money on the line, culminating in the season-ending Championships in October.

About National Pickleball League®

The National Pickleball League® was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, and Michael “Hammer Mike” Chen. NPL Pickleball™ is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (age 50+) professional pickleball players and made up of twelve teams in metropolitan locations in Indianapolis, Austin, Boca Raton, Naples, Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Seattle, Kansas City, Columbus, Coachella Valley and Princeton. National Pickleball League® is owned by National Pickleball League, LLC. The NPL is dedicated to expanding the reach of pickleball, fostering community engagement, physical and mental health, and elevating the sport to new heights. Companies interested in sponsorship opportunities with NPL Pickleball™ can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information or visit the league’s website at www.nplpickleball.com.

About Incrediwear

In December 2008, Jackson Corley, the founder of Incrediwear, experienced a critical bicycle accident that almost resulted in lifelong paralysis. He was determined to find a way to overcome the debilitating effects of inflammation and pain, aiming to reclaim his active lifestyle. This led him to develop Incrediwear, which is more than wearable technology; it represents a philosophy of living.

Since its inception, Incrediwear has been adopted by over 250 professional and collegiate sports teams, and millions of everyday people suffering from acute and chronic pain.