Eliminate Low-Power RV A/C Startup Problems with a Plug-In Style Soft Starter

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, May 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fulltime and other avid RVers know too well how air conditioners and other energy-hungry appliances play a big role in RV electrical power management.As a result, RV owners have become accustomed to accepting many tradeoffs, altered living habits and added expenses to keep their comfort level high and their irritation level low.Now, SoftStartUSA introduces a proven solution in easily maintaining homelike comfort in an RV – the new SoftStartUp ™ Advanced A/C Soft Starter. It gives RV owners the most reliable, easiest-to-use power management tool that solves their biggest RV power problems with ONE convenient product.According to Mike Sokol , a 25+year RV electrical expert known as Mr. RV Electricity, the new SoftStartUp controller sharply reduces the startup power demand of appliances that require a high inductive load (such as air conditioners and microwave ovens) by up to 50%. He found the product’s engineering to deliver impressive results.“I was able to start and run two RV air conditioners on a 30-amp power pedestal, and run two A/Cs on my 3000-watt Honda generator for hours,“ said Sokol. “I was also able to start and run those same two A/C units on a 3000-watt solar energy inverter with a pair of 100-amp-hour smart lithium batteries for hours. Very impressive. I think it’s really cool,” Sokol continued.The SoftStartUp controller plugs directly into a 50-amp or 30-amp power source, so only one SoftStartUp is needed – even if the RV has two or more A/Cs. If one A/C is running and a second unit kicks on, the SoftStartUp unit will throttle down the inrush of the starting A/C while power still flows freely to the rest of the RV.The lower energy A/C startups also can extend the life of A/C compressors by reducing heat buildup in the windings.Easy Plug-in OperationCompared to most other RV A/C soft starters that must be wired directly to each A/C unit, the “plug & play” SoftStartUp design means no additional wiring or installation is needed. It just plugs into the main power supply. All an RV owner must do is plug the RV into the SoftStartUp. If an RV uses a surge arrestor for campground power pedestals, then the SoftStartUp would plug into the surge arrestor to maximize the RV’s power efficiency and protection.This new SoftStartUp product is sized for RVs with 50-amp power centers. A free 30-to-50-amp dogbone adapter is included for RVs with 30-amp power packages.Power Up More AppliancesBecause SoftStartUp cuts the inrush current of all “hard-starting” appliances by 50% (such as air conditioners, refrigerators, microwave ovens, etc.), the RV’s main power won’t trip off when these appliances start while others are operating. Water heaters, coffee makers, lights, hair dryers and entertainment centers will keep running because of SoftStartUp’s unmatched power management technology.Even Off-Grid, SoftStartUp Starts A/C, Refrigerator, Medical Devices and Other AppliancesWith limited-power sources such as 2200-watt generators or solar-energized batteries, a SoftStartUp soft starter improves essential power efficiency in off-grid conditions. By reducing A/C startup amps, it frees up power for other vital appliances such as refrigerators or medical devices – all while keeping the air conditioner running.With the breakthrough SoftStartUp Soft Starter, there is only one move RV owners can make to eliminate low-power RV A/C starting problems – especially when trying to run two air conditioners and other appliances.SoftStartUp™ is a product of SoftStartUSA, an industry leader in RV and home power management products. For more information, go online to SoftStartUp.com.* * *For editorial information, contact:Doug Curtis, 954-298-1648, SoftStartUSA7401 Wiles Road, Suite 138, Coral Springs, FL 33067For product image and information resources,visit softstartup.com/media.

