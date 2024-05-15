Treating an Enlarged Clitoris after Testosterone Therapy with Advanced Clitoral Reduction Surgery by Dr. John Miklos

Dr. John Miklos - Board Certified Urogynecologist

Women on testosterone hormone therapy may experience an enlarged and or protruding clitoris. Clitoropexy surgery offers the transformative solution.

ALPHARETTA, GA, USA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Testosterone, often seen as a hormone exclusive to masculinity, is increasingly becoming a focal point in women's health discussions. Dr. John Miklos, a distinguished expert in gynecology and urogynecology, is leading the charge in addressing the unspoken and undesirable effects of testosterone in women, particularly concerning clitoromegaly, or an enlarged clitoris.

The clitoris, a vital organ for sexual pleasure in women, can undergo hypertrophy / protrusion when exposed to elevated levels of testosterone. This enlargement, though seldom discussed openly, can cause physical discomfort and psychological distress, and embarrassment, impacting women's confidence and intimacy. Dr. Miklos’ groundbreaking approach through clitoropexy surgery offers a transformative solution, restoring both functionality and appearance while prioritizing patient well-being.

While testosterone is essential for various bodily functions in women, its decline as a woman ages can lead to symptoms such as reduced libido, fatigue, and decreased muscle strength. Dr. Miklos recognizes the nuances of hormone therapy and strongly recommends personalized testosterone supplementation when necessary to improve quality of life and address specific symptoms.

"Women experiencing testosterone-related challenges deserve comprehensive and compassionate care," says Dr. Miklos. "Clitoropexy surgery and tailored hormone therapy offer effective solutions that enhance physical comfort and emotional confidence."

Dr. Miklos's expertise extends beyond clitoropexy, encompassing advanced surgical techniques for pelvic floor disorders, vaginal rejuvenation, and aesthetic concerns. His patient-centered approach, combined with a commitment to medical innovation, has positioned him as a trusted leader in women's health and wellness.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Dr. John Miklos, please contact Danielle Blood at 678-573-6965 or by email: danielle@miklosandmoore.com

About Dr. John Miklos: He is a board-certified urogynecologist with over 25 years of experience in women's health. He specializes in advanced surgical techniques, including clitoropexy, to address complex gynecological and urogynecological conditions. Dr. Miklos is committed to providing compassionate, personalized care that empowers women to achieve optimal health and wellness. To learn more about clitoropexy and see before and after photos please visit www.miklosandmoore.com