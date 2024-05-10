Introducing ARYA, A New World of Integrated Enterprise Communications
ARYA INC - A New World of Integrated Enterprise Communications
Specializing in Business Resilience, Business Continuity and Crisis Communications
ARYA has brought together global corporate and security leaders to co-develop our communications platform that the world has been seeking to solve communication needs and reduce crime in communities.”LAKE TAHOE, NV, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARYA, the technology company specializing in integrated enterprise communications, announces its corporate launch today.
— Robert Wilson, ARYA Founder and CEO
ARYA has built the first integrated communications and data visualization platform designed to provide a common communication architecture for public/private sector integration, providing trusted, protected communications and bringing the right information to the right people at precisely the right time.
Specializing in business resilience, business continuity and crisis communications, ARYA brings its new technology to the aid of enterprises to solve their greatest communication needs while protecting their employees, clients, assets, and intellectual property.
“ARYA has brought together global senior leaders of large corporations, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, law enforcement and technology to co-develop this communications platform that the world has been seeking to solve their communication needs, help improve society and reduce crime in communities,” said Robert Wilson, ARYA Founder and CEO.
ARYA easily integrates communications with quick adoption and implementation and utilizes AI and quantum technologies to allow organizations to effectively communicate with ease and efficiency.
ARYA’s groundbreaking technology provides a backbone to make communities safer and more resilient.
About ARYA
ARYA Gives back to the communities in which it operates through its nonprofit partnership.
For more information, visit: https://www.ARYA.Earth/
