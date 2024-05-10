UM Announces Spring 2024 Candidates for Graduation

MISSOULA – The University of Montana has over 1,600 students who are degree candidates for spring semester 2024.

The students listed in the links below are UM degree candidates or have been awarded their degrees.

Students with “cum laude” after their name indicate a GPA of 3.40 to 3.69. “Magna laude” indicates a 3.70 to 3.89 GPA, and “summa laude” is 3.90 and above.

Official awarding of a degree and any official designation of graduation with honors or graduation with high honors is not made until students have completed their final term of enrollment and have met all requirements.

All lists are available online on the UM Dean’s List and Degree Candidates page.

UM will hold Spring Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 11, in the Adams Center. Award-winning actress Lily Gladstone will speak at the 9 a.m. ceremony, and renowned educator and tribal elder Carol Tatsey-Murray will speak at the 2 p.m. ceremony. Both are UM alumni with strong ties to the Blackfeet Nation.

NOTE: Students who want to update their hometown listing may email news@mso.umt.edu. Direct other inquiries to graduation@umontana.edu.

###

Contact: UM Registrar’s Office, graduation@umontana.edu.