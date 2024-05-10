Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,382 in the last 365 days.

UM Announces Spring 2024 Candidates for Graduation

MISSOULA – The University of Montana has over 1,600 students who are degree candidates for spring semester 2024.

The students listed in the links below are UM degree candidates or have been awarded their degrees.

Students with “cum laude” after their name indicate a GPA of 3.40 to 3.69. “Magna laude” indicates a 3.70 to 3.89 GPA, and “summa laude” is 3.90 and above.

Official awarding of a degree and any official designation of graduation with honors or graduation with high honors is not made until students have completed their final term of enrollment and have met all requirements.

All lists are available online on the UM Dean’s List and Degree Candidates page.

UM will hold Spring Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 11, in the Adams Center. Award-winning actress Lily Gladstone will speak at the 9 a.m. ceremony, and renowned educator and tribal elder Carol Tatsey-Murray will speak at the 2 p.m. ceremony. Both are UM alumni with strong ties to the Blackfeet Nation.

NOTE: Students who want to update their hometown listing may email news@mso.umt.edu. Direct other inquiries to graduation@umontana.edu

###

Contact: UM Registrar’s Office, graduation@umontana.edu.

You just read:

UM Announces Spring 2024 Candidates for Graduation

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more