Results released from Te’mexw Treaty Association public engagement

CANADA, May 9 - The Province of British Columbia, the Government of Canada and the Te’mexw Treaty Association are releasing a “what we heard” report from discussions with the public about the closing of treaty negotiations.

Te’mexw Treaty Association (TTA) is a non-profit society formed by five Coast Salish Nations — Beecher Bay (SC’IA⁄NEW), Malahat, Snaw-Naw-As, Songhees and T’Sou-ke. The Te’mexw Member Nations joined to support one another and to work together under one organization to negotiate five Nation-specific modern treaties with the federal and provincial governments in the British Columbia Treaty Commission treaty negotiations process.

In spring 2023, TTA, Canada and B.C. engaged with communities in the Nations’ territories to raise awareness about the treaty negotiations and timelines to conclude the agreements.

The “what we heard” report describes the engagement activities, participation rates, feedback and questions collected during engagement, and responses given from the negotiating partners.

Engagement with local governments, interest groups, tenure and permit-holders, and adjacent landowners has taken place over the years. As negotiations draw to a close, public engagement about the treaty is essential for building awareness, strengthening relationships in the region and advancing reconciliation.

Modern treaties embody the dynamic living relationships between First Nations, B.C. and Canada. They are negotiated to support strong, healthy, thriving communities, empower First Nations’ self-determination and self-government, and set partners on a clear path to reconciliation. The modern treaties are also intended to encourage investment, create jobs, expand economic development and support social well-being for the communities in the Nations’ territories.

Learn More:

Learn about the TTA negotiations and read the “what we heard” report here:

https://engage.gov.bc.ca/govtogetherbc/engagement/temexw-treaty-negotiations/