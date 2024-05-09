The Province is taking action to protect the environment and help keep people working in the mining sector safe through regulatory amendments that will further reduce exposure to risks on B.C. mine sites.

The Province is committed to continuously improve, strengthen and reform the regulatory framework, fostering a sustainable and safe mining industry that creates secure, family-supporting jobs.

The Health, Safety and Reclamation Code for Mines in British Columbia includes regulatory standards that address all stages of a mine’s life from exploration to mine development, operation, closure and reclamation. In April 2024, the Province brought forward changes to the code covering the following topics:

Worker health and safety provisions: Amendments will reduce exposure to risks associated with airborne contaminants, drowning and working near moving parts of machinery, improving the protection of health and safety of workers on mine sites.

Mining tailings storage facilities and dam requirements: Amendments update and clarify requirements and definitions related to tailings storage facilities (TSFs) and dams to ensure they are clear and consistent with other jurisdictions and accepted high regulatory standards for the mining sector. Additionally, new requirements have been added for the industry regarding engagement with First Nations and consideration of local Indigenous knowledge for TSFs and dams at mine sites, including in the: design, site characterization and classification of TSFs and dams; and water management.

Use of emerging technologies on mine sites: Creation of a safety framework for emerging technologies increases efficiency for the industry by simplifying the authorization process to use these technologies. This change promotes initiatives that reduce fossil-fuel usage and emissions on mine sites.

The code is updated periodically based on recommendations from the Standing Code Review Committee, which includes equal representation from First Nations communities, labour groups and industry. Revisions to the code are in alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the Declaration Act.