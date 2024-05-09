New clinic offers culturally safe health care for Indigenous Peoples

CANADA, May 9 - People in the Greater Victoria area who identify as Indigenous are benefiting from better access to culturally safe health-care services with the opening of a new primary care centre on March 25, 2024, at 209-2951 Tillicum Rd.

“This new centre is already benefiting people in Victoria who self-identify as Indigenous as they have a safe space to get the health-care services they need,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “I am proud of our work with the Victoria Native Friendship Centre and the Victoria Primary Care Network as we move along towards reconciliation. This new clinic is also part of our work to strengthen access to comprehensive and equitable health-care services in the province.”

The Victoria Native Friendship Centre (VNFC) Health Centre is a partnership between the VNFC, the Victoria Primary Care Network (PCN), and the Ministry of Health. The centre provides culturally safe, longitudinal primary health-care services to people who identify as Indigenous and live in the Greater Victoria area and who do not have a primary care provider.

“We are excited to offer this new safe space for urban Indigenous health care, which is desperately needed by our community as we begin to understand the prevalence of discrimination and racism in the health-care system,” said Ron Rice, Wush’q, executive director of VNFC. “This important step – Indigenous ownership of health services – is the culmination of many years of effort, partnership, and perseverance in Indigenous health care.”

The VNFC Health Centre is working to create attachment to health-care providers for approximately 4,500 patients, allowing the team to significantly increase access for urban Indigenous patients who live on or off reserve, which government is committed to increasing supports for and taking steps in partnership. Approximately 1,800 Indigenous patients are currently attached to VNFC primary care services.

“This centre is great news and another positive step our government has taken to strengthen our health-care system, especially for Indigenous members of our community,” said Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake. “The VNFC Health Centre is providing culturally safe care, increased attachment, and access to appropriate health care when and where people need it, making our communities stronger.”

Currently, the equivalent of 13 full-time staff (FTEs) are hired, and the clinic will have 20.3 FTEs when fully staffed in September 2024. This will include two FTE family physicians, five FTE nurse practitioners, eight FTE Indigenous wellness providers, 2.3 FTE registered nurses and three FTE medical office assistants.

“This primary care centre is a step towards addressing gaps and dismantling the structural and systemic inequities that have created unjust disparities in health care perpetuated by colonialism,” said Leah Hollins, board chair of Island Health.

The team-based approach of the VNFC Health Centre will improve access to inclusive, culturally safe primary care, offer mental-health and addictions services, support seniors with complex health needs, and provide better continuity of care for all patients. This will ensure that those who identify as Indigenous can experience equitable access to preventive and primary health-care services.

The Ministry of Health has approved approximately $2 million in ongoing annual funding through the Victoria PCN for VNFC Health Centre. In addition, the Ministry of Health has provided $2.9 million in one-time amounts for tenant improvements and lease deposit.

This is in alignment with the In Plain Sight report, aimed at ensuring health care is more equitable for Indigenous Peoples. In addition to this, the Province is continuing to implement the Provincial Health Human Resources (HHR) Strategy, announced in fall 2022. The HHR Strategy has 70 actions focused on optimizing the health system and on the training, recruitment and retention of health-care workers. This is also supported by the Province’s primary health-care strategy.

Quick Facts:

The VNFC is a non-profit Indigenous-led organization located on southern Vancouver Island, on the territory of the Lekwungen speaking People and the Songhees Nation and Esquimalt Nation.

Budget 2024-25 includes more than $538 million to support the continued implementation of primary care strategy initiatives, including Primary Care Networks, Urgent and Primary Care Centres, community health centres, and family physician and nurse practitioner-led clinics.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Province’s primary health-care strategy, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2018PREM0034-001010

To learn more about the Province’s health human resource strategy, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022HLTH0059-001464

To learn more about the 24-month progress update on the In Plain Sight Report, visit:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HLTH0123-001561

