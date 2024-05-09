H-1 Freeway Pearl City and Waimalu Viaduct Improvements Project

Main, News Posted on May 9, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs highway users that the H-1 Freeway Improvements Project, from the Halawa Interchange to the H-1/H-2 Split, is anticipated to begin on Sunday, May 14.

Roadwork will start on the Pearl City Viaduct, with three to four right lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaonohi Street overpass and the Waipahu off-ramp (Exit 8B), on Tuesday nights through Sunday mornings, nightly. See lane closure times below.

Tuesday nights through Friday mornings from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

From 7 p.m. Friday nights through 8 a.m. Saturdays.

From 7 p.m. Saturday nights through 9 a.m. Sundays.

The H-1 Freeway Improvements Project will include repairs to the concrete on the Pearl City and Waimalu Viaducts. Crews will use sounding equipment to locate concrete areas needing repair. Following completion of the concrete work, HDOT will install a three-quarter-inch hybrid polymer concrete overlay on the entire length of the Pearl City and Waimalu Viaducts to prevent cracking and preserve the concrete deck. Lastly, a high-friction material will be applied to the roadway to provide additional grip and improve safety for motorists during adverse weather conditions.

Concrete repairs on the westbound Pearl City Viaduct are expected to be finished by June 2024, when construction will switch to the eastbound direction.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to allow for extra travel time. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with safety procedures. HDOT will provide updates to the public as roadwork progresses. All work is weather permitting.

