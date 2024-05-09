Submit Release
Manchin Congratulates The 2024 West Virginia Presidential Scholars

May 09, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) congratulated West Virginia students Lauren Shen of Morgantown High School and Grant Kenamond of Wheeling Park High School who have been selected as U.S. Presidential Scholars. The Presidential Scholars Program honors graduating high school seniors for their academic achievement, accomplishments in the arts and technology, leadership and service to their communities.

“The Presidential Scholars recognition is an incredible achievement for high school seniors, and Lauren and Grant have proven themselves to be excellent representatives of the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “These students have earned this prestigious award through their dedication and hard work both in their academics and their communities. Gayle and I congratulate Lauren and Grant and their families for their selection as Presidential Scholars and for their remarkable academic and extracurricular accomplishments. Young people like these two are the future of West Virginia and set a wonderful example for us all.”

Since its creation in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 8,200 graduating high school seniors for academic excellence, accomplishments in the arts and career and technical fields, and civic contributions. These young people represent some of the good news about American education and the great promise residing in our Nation's youth. This year is the program’s 60th anniversary.

