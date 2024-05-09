IU Rural Conference to connect Hoosier leaders and educators on vital rural issues

“The IU Rural Conference is one of Indiana’s premier events focused speciﬁcally on rural vitality in health, resilience and quality of place,” said Spinner. “The conference presents a unique opportunity for rural residents from across the state and beyond to connect with regional and state leaders and the IU community and expand the networks that positively impact Indiana.”

May 13 activities will include a breakout session on addressing rural Indiana’s mental health crisis and providing resources featuring Adam Tyler and Abby Heidenreich from Purdue Extension. Other sessions will include topics on place-based education, inclusivity for people and families living with disabilities and rural community approaches to addressing substance use disorder.

A reception celebrating six years of Sustaining Hoosier Communities (SHC), a community-engaged teaching program that connects students and their faculty with community-identified projects, will conclude the programming on May 13 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Current and former SHC partners and anyone interested in learning more about the initiative are invited to attend the reception.

A breakout session on May 14 will discuss current programs and funding available to assist rural communities, led by Craig McGowan and Terry Goodin from USDA Rural Development. There will also be breakout sessions with topics on food-as-medicine programs, removing barriers to education for rural students and artwork as a means to protect historical legacies.

In reflection of the 2024 eclipse, a panel on May 14 will examine the celestial event through the lens of quality of place and reflect on the ways it served as a catalyst for meaningful community engagement throughout rural Indiana, moderated by Nicole Vasconi of the IU Center for Rural Engagement.

Select sessions have been approved for continuing education units (CEUs) by the School of Social Work at Indiana University.

Doors open at 8 a.m. Sessions begin at 9 a.m. The conference is open to the public. Tickets are $80 for both days and $50 for a single day, which includes meals and materials. Registration includes all sessions and materials. Join us for both days or a single day.

A limited number of scholarships are available for those who could not otherwise attend. Contact iucre@indiana.edu for more information.

The full conference schedule and registration is available at https://rural.indiana.edu.

Media contact:

Kyla Cox Deckard

IU Center for Rural Engagement

(812) 855-4992 office

(812) 219-9993 cell

knblanke@indiana.edu