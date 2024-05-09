Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,043 in the last 365 days.

5/9/24 – “Only Stand on the Sand” PSA

Posted on May 9, 2024 in Main, News Releases, slider

Mrs. Valerie Maluyo and her third-grade students at Waialua Elementary School recently wrote heartfelt letters to the DLNR asking for help to share a message they had.

With increased visitor traffic on beaches near their neighborhoods, they noticed a disturbing trend impacting the coral reefs. People, unknowingly or not, were stepping on the corals and causing damage. Wanting to raise awareness and help to correct the situation for these living creatures, Mrs. Maluyo and her students created a short public service announcement to educate visitors (and locals) about this threat to a critical natural resource.

Watch below:

You just read:

5/9/24 – “Only Stand on the Sand” PSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more