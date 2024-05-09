5/9/24 – “Only Stand on the Sand” PSA

News Releases, slider Posted on May 9, 2024 in Main

Mrs. Valerie Maluyo and her third-grade students at Waialua Elementary School recently wrote heartfelt letters to the DLNR asking for help to share a message they had.

With increased visitor traffic on beaches near their neighborhoods, they noticed a disturbing trend impacting the coral reefs. People, unknowingly or not, were stepping on the corals and causing damage. Wanting to raise awareness and help to correct the situation for these living creatures, Mrs. Maluyo and her students created a short public service announcement to educate visitors (and locals) about this threat to a critical natural resource.

Watch below: