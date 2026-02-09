2/8/26 – ALL STATE PARKS AND FOREST AREAS CLOSED DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

ALL STATE PARKS AND FOREST AREAS CLOSED DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER

HONOLULU – As of Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 3:00 p.m., the Hawai‘i State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) closed all state parks and forest areas to the public due to the expected continuance of severe weather conditions across the state.

Until further notice, forest reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, natural area reserves, Na Ala Hele hiking trails, game management areas and campgrounds are closed.

Officers with DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and state parks staff are working to move out all campers and hikers.

Those in remote locations who may face dangerous surf, flooding or road conditions are advised to shelter in place.

DLNR is asking for everyone’s cooperation with this announcement of area closures. People are advised to avoid forested and coastal areas due to the dangers of rising streams, flash flooding, falling trees, storm surge or high surf.

Residents and visitors are advised to follow instructions of the State Civil Defense and County Civil Defense agencies regarding preparations and safety precautions for heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, power outages, large surf and coastal surge.

Issuance of all state forest camping and state park camping permits has been suspended until further notice.

