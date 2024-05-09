MPD Arrests Man for Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce the arrest of a man in a robbery.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the suspect requested a ride from a rideshare service. While in the rideshare, the suspect became angry at the victim forcing him to pull the car over. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspect chased the victim on foot in the 1200 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The suspect forced the victim to the ground and snatched the victim’s cell phone and left the location.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 21-year-old Jahlen Womack, of Northwest, was arrested on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, and charged with Robbery (Force & Violence).

CCN: 24069257