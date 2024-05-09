Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,047 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Man for Northwest Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce the arrest of a man in a robbery.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the suspect requested a ride from a rideshare service. While in the rideshare, the suspect became angry at the victim forcing him to pull the car over. The victim complied and exited the vehicle. The suspect chased the victim on foot in the 1200 block of 18th Street, Northwest. The suspect forced the victim to the ground and snatched the victim’s cell phone and left the location.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 21-year-old Jahlen Womack, of Northwest, was arrested on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, and charged with Robbery (Force & Violence).

CCN: 24069257

You just read:

MPD Arrests Man for Northwest Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more