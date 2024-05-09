Department of Health Alerts Pennsylvanians About Possible Lead Exposure from Children...





Harrisburg, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is alerting parents and caregivers about the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s recall of Dixon Ticonderoga Creativity Street Foam Pattern Rollers, typically used for painting by children, because their lead levels exceed the federal content ban.

“Lead can be harmful if ingested, especially for a young child,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Parents and caregivers should not have to worry about their children’s toys making them sick. We want to get the recall message out to help protect and prevent potential harm to children. Product recalls like these are another example of why all children should be routinely screened for lead exposure.”

Approximately 2,880 sets were sold at Amazon.com, StaplesAdvantage.com, MacPhersonsArt.com, ADASales.com, and Walmart.com, and at the Teacher’s Edition store in Brooklyn, New York, from September 2023 through January 2024, for approximately $15.

This recall involves Creativity Street Foam Pattern Rollers with model PAC5170, intended for children to use when painting. Lot codes “02142080423” and “02142230523” are included in the recall and are printed on the back of the packaging, as shown below.







Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled foam pattern rollers and keep them away from children. They can also contact Dixon Ticonderoga to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled product. When the foam pattern rollers are received, consumers will receive a full refund. The firm or retailer is contacting all known purchasers directly.

According to CDC recommendations, all young children should be tested for lead exposure at least once, and when elevated, the tests should be repeated. Early identification of elevated lead levels can prevent the most serious effects so that all children can reach their full potential.

The Department maintains a toll-free lead information hotline, 1-800-440-LEAD, to provide information about lead poisoning prevention, testing, follow-up, and local resources.

Information about lead can also be found on the Department of Health’s website.

Parents and caregivers of children who may have used these rollers should contact their child’s health care provider about getting a blood lead test.

The Department of Health has shared a health alert notice to further communicate this recall among state and local public health agencies, health care providers, hospitals, and emergency management officials.





