Community Mobilizes to Deliver Salvation Army Meals to Neighbors in Need

Houston, Texas (May 8, 2024) – Meal service continued in multiple flooded communities throughout Southeast Texas on Wednesday. Eight Salvation Army mobile kitchen teams, each including an emotional spiritual care officer, left the warehouse in Houston loaded with 2,500 meals, ice and cases of water for distribution.

Local Points of Distribution (PODS) are being organized in cities throughout the region as communities rally around each other to provide food, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and more to those affected. These PODS have proven to be ideal locations for The Salvation Army mobile feeding units to park and provide hot meals. On Wednesday, The Salvation Army team from Conroe, Texas, was situated at a community POD in River Plantation, on the northeast side of Houston.

Within 90 minutes the team, led by Lieutenant James Guzman, served 400 meals in River Plantation where a group of community members collected lunches for flooded neighbors and transported them via golf carts. “I was one of the lucky ones. Many of my neighbors are gutting their ground floors today, while living upstairs, without any power,” said one of the residents helping transport food. “The flooding came within inches of reaching my house and so it’s the least I can do to help. I used to be in the military and have great respect for The Salvation Army and always give at the red kettle each Christmas. It’s at times like this that you realize what The Salvation Army is all about and all they do to help.”

In Patton Village, Mayor Scott Anderson expressed his gratitude for the service of the team from Houston Northwest who served 300 meals in his city. “I want to say thank you to you and your team for handing out food today. A lot of the residents sent us messages of appreciation for what y’all did,” said Mayor Anderson. “You’re welcome back anytime and may God bless y’all and The Salvation Army for your dedication to serve the people.”

Continued assessment is taking place in the ever-changing situation, as water continues to rise in some locations, and services are adjusted to suit local needs. A Salvation Army distribution of supplies is planned in the cities of Cleveland, Livingston and Liberty, and will be coordinated by local Service Unit volunteers. Each location will receive 480 cleanup kits and 480 food boxes from The Salvation Army for distribution.

“The Salvation Army’s Service Extension program enables us to reach into every zip code of the state during times of disaster,” said Alvin Migues, Director of Emergency Disaster Services in Texas. “We rely on the community relationships of committed Service Unit volunteers to connect our disaster response teams with city officials, first responders, community partners, local churches and volunteers. This makes it possible to help the most people utilizing available resources.”

Eight mobile feeding units delivered 2,514 meals, 1,496 drinks, and 734 snacks on Wednesday. Since Sunday, The Salvation Army has served 7,467 meals, 4,785 drinks, 1.009 snacks and made 659 Emotional and Spiritual Care contacts.

To make a donation to support The Salvation Army’s response efforts to Texas Floods (May 2024) go to helpsalvationarmy.org. For more information on The Salvation Army’s current disaster response efforts go to www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.

