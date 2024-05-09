Washington’s “Internet for All” initial proposal greenlighted by Biden-Harris Administration

OLYMPIA, WA – Washington state’s initial proposal for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program is one of three approved today by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The BEAD program is a cornerstone of the Biden-Harris Administration’s “Internet for All” initiative.

This approval will enable the state to request access to over $1.2 billion allocated to begin implementation of its BEAD program — a major step toward closing the digital divide and meeting the goal of connecting everyone with affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service.

“The BEAD Program has played a crucial role in bridging the digital divide and helping us meet our goal to bring Internet access to every person across Washington state,” said Governor Jay Inslee. “Digital connectivity allows communities to tap into job, health care and education opportunities. I am grateful to the NTIA for approving Washington’s initial proposal and I look forward to the Washington State Broadband Office’s continued success in submitting proposals ensuring more Washingtonians and tribal nations receive Internet access.”

“Washington is committed to investing in universal broadband access that is affordable, reliable, scalable, and sustainable,” said Washington State Broadband Office Director Aaron Wheeler. “Our goal is to support equitable economic development and connect every community throughout the state, with an end goal to provide full access to the digital economy and society.”

Wheeler said the state’s number one goal is to provide every business and household in Washington with broadband access by 2028.

“Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda we are delivering affordable, reliable high-speed Internet across the U.S.,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Today D.C., Delaware and Washington state are taking a major step forward in closing the digital divide. D.C., Delaware and Washington state have all created plans that focus not just on access to the Internet but also on ensuring people have the skills and devices to thrive online.”

In today’s action, the District of Columbia and Delaware were also approved, enabling access to over $100 million and $107 million respectively.

The BEAD program is a $42.45 billion state grant program authorized by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The states, territories and Washington D.C. were allocated funding to deploy or upgrade high-speed Internet networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service.

Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on high-speed Internet adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.

BEAD-eligible entities—the 56 states, territories, and the District of Columbia—are required to submit for NTIA’s approval an Initial Proposal detailing how they plan to spend their BEAD allocation to deliver high-speed Internet access to all unserved and underserved locations within their borders. All states submitted their Initial Proposals by December 27, 2023. NTIA provides weekly updates on the status of all 56 states and territories’ Initial Proposal here: https://internetforall.gov/bead-initial-proposal-progress-dashboard. NTIA will continue to announce approval of Initial Proposals on a rolling basis.

Learn more about the Biden-Harris Administration’s high-speed Internet service programs, please visit InternetforAll.gov.

Learn more about Washington State’s Internet for All initiatives