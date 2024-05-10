Community & Conservation Converge at Immerse, Hosted by The Freshwater Trust

Save the Date for Immerse on June 6, 2024 We are The Freshwater Trust, and we fix rivers. Please join us on our mission.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freshwater Trust proudly announces its flagship annual fundraiser, Immerse, scheduled for June 6, 2024, from 6-9 PM at The Loft at 8th Avenue, 2010 SE 8th Ave., Portland, OR 97214.

Immerse, a one-of-a-kind event, boasts an unforgettable evening where passion for resilient freshwater ecosystems converges with the power of community. This unique celebration is a testament to the nonprofit organization’s collective commitment to safeguarding one of the planet’s most vital resources – water.

Guests attending Immerse will have the opportunity to dive into an evening of inspiration, discovering the groundbreaking projects and cutting-edge solutions pioneered by The Freshwater Trust. Interactive digital maps will unveil the breadth and depth of the organization’s work, while large-scale imagery and video presentations will vividly bring the world of freshwater conservation and restoration to life. Attendees can look forward to enjoying excellent food and beverages in a vibrant atmosphere, surrounded by fellow supporters and leaders in freshwater conservation.

"Immerse offers an unparalleled opportunity for individuals to become champions for change," remarked Joe Whitworth, president and CEO of The Freshwater Trust. "By attending this event, participants play a vital role in supporting our mission to preserve and restore watersheds. Every contribution directly funds essential projects that promote clean water, thriving habitats, and resilient communities. Together, we can forge a path toward a sustainable freshwater future."

At the event, guests can bid on coveted prize packages during the silent auction and raffle, including airline tickets, spa treatments, cases of wine, fishing gear, and more. Remember, all proceeds go toward fixing rivers, so guests are encouraged to give big for water conservation.

Tickets for Immerse are available now.

The Freshwater Trust is a non-profit organization dedicated to using 21st-century technology to fix and restore freshwater ecosystems. The organization focuses on outcomes-based practices to make the most effective environmental impact at the lowest cost. Learn more here.

For those unable to attend Immerse but still interested in supporting the cause, donations can be made online.

Join The Freshwater Trust at Immerse and be part of the change.