'What's Bugging Me' Podcast Dives Into Trump Trials, D.E.I., Elon Musk and More

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the trials and tribulations of President Trump on trial, to the disruptive protests on university campuses, to the fierce debate over D.E.I., to the free speech crusade of Elon Musk, the podcast “What’s Bugging Me” has taken on a panoply of divisive issues in recent weeks.

“We seek to shine a light on these issues rather than just throw a lot of heat,” says Dennis Kneale, host of the podcast, which originates on the Ricochet Network and also is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other platforms.

Kneale is a former anchor for CNBC and Fox Business who previously spent two decades at The Wall Street Journal and Forbes magazine. On his solo-hosted podcast, he interviews an impressive array of experts, including a former Trump advisor on Iran, the author of the book “The Unprotected Class,” a board member who quit a trucking company in a dispute over D.E.I., a Wall Street insider on “naked” short selling, and the former U.S. Comptroller on the U.S. national debt.

Here is a summary of recent episodes of “What’s Bugging Me” podcast, with associated links.

Episode #77: Stoking Fear

https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/stoking-fear/

May 9, 2024

Interview with ex-NY 1 anchor Kristen Shaugnessy and Kurtis “Bleedblue.”

From naked porn stars on the stand to naked short selling in the markets…

Plus, in the Parting Shot, the naked stoking fear among Americans for political gain.



Episode #76: It’s All a Set Up

https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/its-all-a-set-up/

May 2, 2024

Interview with Jeremy Carl, senior fellow at the Claremont Institute, about his new book, "The Unprotected Class."

Victor Davis Hanson calls it, “A prescient, landmark book that finally calls out those who for far too long have claimed victimhood even as they fueled a toxic brand of tribal chauvinism.”



Episode #75: Short Selling DJT?

https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/its-all-a-set-up/

April 25, 2024

Interview with John Tabacco, Wall Street insider and host of "Wise Guys" on Newsmax TV, on naked short selling and the new story of Donald Trump's media company.

An update the MMTLP Army and their newest ally in the fight against the insidious practice of naked short selling: Donald Trump.



Episode #74: Chaos Everywhere

https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/chaos-everywhere/

April 18, 2024

Interview on the Israel conflict with Richard Goldberg, who served as the Director for Countering Iranian Weapons of Mass Destruction for the White House National Security Council under President Donald Trump.

From jury selection in the Trump criminal trial in NY to the new CEO of National Public Radio to the SCOTUS arguments on the J6 convictions to the foreign policy of the Biden Administration… it all smells to high heaven.



Episode #73: Free Speech, Free Money, Free Press

https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/free-speech-free-money-free-press/

April 11, 2024

Interview with former U.S. Comptroller General David M. Walker returns on the ticking time bomb that is the National Debt of the United States.

Elon Musk makes the battle for free speech international to the halls of Brazil’s Supreme Court (Ordem e Progresso!) while an editor at National Public Radio in Washington laments the fall of the free press at home.



Episode #72: D.E.I. and E.S.G. Must D-I-E

https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/d-e-i-and-e-s-g-must-d-i-e/

April 4, 2024

Interview with Vikram Mansharamani, who recently quit the board of trucking company Werner Enterprises over its “unquestioned dedication to ESG considerations as a primary strategy, and the refusal to adequately consider different perspectives.”

Gag orders and conflicts of interest abound in the latest round of Donald Trump’s legal saga, and boy, is Dennis bugged about that.



Episode #71: The “M” is for Meltdown at MSNBC

https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/the-m-is-for-meltdown-at-msnbc/

March 28, 2024

Interview with Karen England of the Capitol Resource Institute about the battle for parental rights in America’s schools.

Horror of horrors! NBC News hires and fires a Republican after on-air talent throws a fit. Who’s running the asylum?



Episode #70: Free Speech and Little Blue Pills

https://ricochet.com/podcast/whats-bugging-me/free-speech-and-little-blue-pills/

March 21, 2024

Interview with Alyssia Finley of The Wall Street Journal on the new finding that Viagra may sharply reduce the risk of getting Alzheimer's.

And If oral arguments are any indication of where the cause of free speech stands at the Supreme Court, the nation could be in deep, deep trouble.

