The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo Extends Emergency Relief Efforts to Pavillion Estates, Oakbrook Estates, and First Assembly of God

Kalamazoo, Michigan (May 9, 2024) - The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo continues to provide vital assistance to the community in the aftermath of the recent severe weather. Their operations are focused on managing three critical sites, each playing a pivotal role in our emergency response efforts. Two of these sites, Pavillion Estates and Oakbrook Estates, are fixed mobile feeding sites strategically positioned to address the immediate needs of those affected. The third site, located at First Assembly of God, houses our shower unit, providing essential shower facilities to those in need.

In addition to food service, they are prioritizing hygiene and sanitation. The shower unit at First Assembly of God allows clients access to necessary shower facilities, complemented by hygiene essentials to ensure basic needs are met with dignity and care.

To enhance operational capacity, they have arranged for the delivery of four pallets of supplies. Two pallets contain clean drinking water, while the other two are stocked with a variety of nutritious snacks. This substantial supply base, coupled with ongoing efforts, underscores The Salvation Army's commitment to readiness and preparedness in serving communities during times of crisis.

"We are dedicated to providing immediate assistance and support to those affected by the severe weather," said Major Ronnie Amick at The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo. "Our team's tireless efforts, combined with the generosity of our partners and volunteers, are making a tangible difference in the lives of our neighbors in need."

To doante, text DISASTER to 24365. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps provide essential support to those in need.

