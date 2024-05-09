Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,140 in the last 365 days.

Visit from CNR

On 9 May 2024, ICCROM's Director-General welcomed Costanza Milani, Director of the Institute of Heritage Science and Vania Virgili, Technological Manager from the National Research Council of Italy (CNR) and interim Director General of E-RIHS, to fortify the longstanding relationship between the two organizations, and explore new avenues for collaboration. 

The focus of the discussion was the ongoing collaboration with CNR and the prospective European Research Infrastructure for Heritage Science (E-RIHS) in which it is anticipated that ICCROM will serve as a permanent observer. The ICCROM Director-General and the Director of IHS also agreed to take concrete steps to host a “Mobile Laboratory” at ICCROM. 

During the meeting, both parties underscored the importance of continuing joint efforts in Heritage Science, but also climate action, ethics in heritage research, and policy impact. 

We eagerly look forward to deepening our partnership and collaborating to address challenges, emphasizing the significance of collective action in preserving our shared cultural heritage.

You just read:

Visit from CNR

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more