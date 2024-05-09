Visit from CNR

On 9 May 2024, ICCROM's Director-General welcomed Costanza Milani, Director of the Institute of Heritage Science and Vania Virgili, Technological Manager from the National Research Council of Italy (CNR) and interim Director General of E-RIHS, to fortify the longstanding relationship between the two organizations, and explore new avenues for collaboration.

The focus of the discussion was the ongoing collaboration with CNR and the prospective European Research Infrastructure for Heritage Science (E-RIHS) in which it is anticipated that ICCROM will serve as a permanent observer. The ICCROM Director-General and the Director of IHS also agreed to take concrete steps to host a “Mobile Laboratory” at ICCROM.